GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartwarming tale of Valley strangers coming together to celebrate a fallen Vietnam War hero took place in Gilbert tonight. Lawrence Evert (or Jerry to those close to him) was on his 41st mission in Vietnam, not even scheduled to fly when his plane was shot down on November 8th, 1967. "He would have been coming home that day for her birth, and then gone back," said Jerry's son Dan Evert.