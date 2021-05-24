The post-pandemic rush for a face-lift

Plastic surgery offices in Charlotte are noticing a sudden uptick in calls in the week since the mask mandate’s exit.

The big picture: We spent the past year staring at ourselves (and our wrinkles) over Zoom, and that’s inspired a new wave of facial procedures like Botox and eyelid lifts, Charlotte Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Ashley Chandler tells me.

That interest in face-lifts and the like only accelerated when Governor Roy Cooper lifted all COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

Now, as many approach a return to the office, there’s a rush to get the work done. “A lot of people thought they had a long runway,” she says. “Now that runway has been shortened and very quickly.”

Zoom out: The pandemic has changed the industry as a whole, shifting customers’ focus from the body to the face.

For the first time since 2006, breast augmentation wasn’t the most popular procedure across the U.S., according to a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Nose jobs, eyelid lifts and face-lifts were the top three most popular procedures in 2020, and that trend continues in 2021.

By the numbers: Surgical face procedures at Charlotte Plastic Surgery have increased from as many as five a month in 2020 to up to 25 a month in 2021.

Criswell & Criswell in Charlotte is hiring another receptionist to handle the surge in calls

Offices have seen not only a jump in facial procedures for women, but also for men.

The typical client at a medspa or plastic surgery office is also getting younger: Chandler’s clients are usually in their late 20s to early 40s.

Warmer weather usually ushers in a slower season for plastic surgery offices in Charlotte, but not this year. The pandemic has been a “really nice time for patients to be able to accomplish treatments and not have to worry about that downtime,” Carol Tyner, Criswell & Criswell’s practice director, tells me.

Another reason for the boom in injectables and plastic surgery is social media. Platforms like TikTok have helped “destigmatize” the procedures, Tyner says.

“People just seem to be way more open about it. … There’s a big push on social media for people to be more real than they have in the past,” she says. “A lot of that does come from TikTok.”

What’s next: Even as people return to the office, Chandler doesn’t see demand drying up. “COVID may have brought a permanent change,” she says.

One reason: Many people can have a procedure and work from home for multiple weeks without having to take time off. “They’ve seen you work from home for a whole year now so they know you can still get the work done.”

