newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

The post-pandemic rush for a face-lift

By Emma Way
Posted by 
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2koYV9_0a90EYxu00

Plastic surgery offices in Charlotte are noticing a sudden uptick in calls in the week since the mask mandate’s exit.

The big picture: We spent the past year staring at ourselves (and our wrinkles) over Zoom, and that’s inspired a new wave of facial procedures like Botox and eyelid lifts, Charlotte Plastic Surgery’s Dr. Ashley Chandler tells me.

  • That interest in face-lifts and the like only accelerated when Governor Roy Cooper lifted all COVID-19 restrictions earlier this month.

Now, as many approach a return to the office, there’s a rush to get the work done. “A lot of people thought they had a long runway,” she says. “Now that runway has been shortened and very quickly.”

Zoom out: The pandemic has changed the industry as a whole, shifting customers’ focus from the body to the face.

  • For the first time since 2006, breast augmentation wasn’t the most popular procedure across the U.S., according to a report from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.
  • Nose jobs, eyelid lifts and face-lifts were the top three most popular procedures in 2020, and that trend continues in 2021.

By the numbers: Surgical face procedures at Charlotte Plastic Surgery have increased from as many as five a month in 2020 to up to 25 a month in 2021.

  • Criswell & Criswell in Charlotte is hiring another receptionist to handle the surge in calls
  • Offices have seen not only a jump in facial procedures for women, but also for men.
  • The typical client at a medspa or plastic surgery office is also getting younger: Chandler’s clients are usually in their late 20s to early 40s.

Warmer weather usually ushers in a slower season for plastic surgery offices in Charlotte, but not this year. The pandemic has been a “really nice time for patients to be able to accomplish treatments and not have to worry about that downtime,” Carol Tyner, Criswell & Criswell’s practice director, tells me.

Another reason for the boom in injectables and plastic surgery is social media. Platforms like TikTok have helped “destigmatize” the procedures, Tyner says.

  • “People just seem to be way more open about it. … There’s a big push on social media for people to be more real than they have in the past,” she says. “A lot of that does come from TikTok.”

What’s next: Even as people return to the office, Chandler doesn’t see demand drying up. “COVID may have brought a permanent change,” she says.

One reason: Many people can have a procedure and work from home for multiple weeks without having to take time off. “They’ve seen you work from home for a whole year now so they know you can still get the work done.”

The post The post-pandemic rush for a face-lift appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
773
Followers
343
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Botox#Rush#Eyelid Surgery#The Mask#Medspa#Criswell Criswell#Covid#Plastic Surgery Offices#Face Lifts#Nose Jobs#Runway#Home#Facial Procedures#Warmer Weather#Treatments#Surgical Face Procedures#Breast Augmentation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority – our partner in exploring the Queen City. Snag some itinerary inspiration for exploring and supporting Charlotte’s local businesses here. Meet your tour guide Who: Sydney Cummings, A YouTube trainer and fitness personality with more than a million subscribers Neighborhood: Uptown What she loves about […] The post 48 hours in Charlotte with YouTube trainer Sydney Cummings appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

10 most popular dog names and breeds in Charlotte

During the pandemic pet adoptions have skyrocketed, making already dog-obsessed Charlotte, even more so. Driving the news: A joint study by Rover and Zillow ranked Charlotte fourth on a list of 15 top emerging dog-friendly cities. This isn’t surprising considering pet adoptions have reached record highs over the last year. The most popular breed in […] The post 10 most popular dog names and breeds in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Ohio StatePosted by
Axios Charlotte

Ohio’s Saucy Brew Works to expand in Charlotte with a huge brewpub and Airbnb

A 29,000-square-foot brewpub and a 7-room Airbnb will open in Dilworth in 2022. The big picture: The Cleveland-based Saucy Brew Works brewery and pizza restaurant plans to open its fifth location, and first East Coast location, here in Charlotte at 501 E. Morehead Street across the street from the Dowd YMCA. This will be the first […] The post Ohio’s Saucy Brew Works to expand in Charlotte with a huge brewpub and Airbnb appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

30 coolest things to do in Charlotte this summer

It’s going to be the best summer ever. Vaccines are widely available. COVID-related restrictions are no more. Concerts are back. We can travel again. Everywhere you turn, the sun is peeking out from the clouds, and we’re ready for our shot girl — or guy — summer. Here are 30 activities to add to your summer […] The post 30 coolest things to do in Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Summer bucket list 2021: 30 things to do this summer

It’s going to be the best summer ever. Vaccines are widely available. COVID-related restrictions are no more. Concerts are back. We can travel again. Everywhere you turn, the sun is peeking out from the clouds, and we’re ready for our shot girl — or guy — summer. Here are 30 activities to add to your summer […] The post Summer bucket list 2021: 30 things to do this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. Traditional brick on the outside, modern glam on the inside, this Fourth Ward home is our pick for best renovation. Style in 3 words: Unique, urban, modern. Who: Lana and […] The post Best renovation: Fourth Ward brick beauty appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Introducing Charlotte’s Home of the Year 2021

Charlotte is a place filled with architectural beauty and some of the best designers in the country. And I’m proud to celebrate that with our fourth annual Home of the Year Awards. Seeking comfort and calm after a year-plus of uncertainty, nearly all submissions for this year’s awards were grounded in neutral colors, wood tones […] The post Introducing Charlotte’s Home of the Year 2021 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds

Home of the Year is proudly presented by The Redbud Group at Keller Williams SouthPark, creating great experiences. Find your own dream home and browse Charlotte listings by neighborhood. We toured Natalie Papier’s SouthPark home earlier this year, and it’s our pick for best use of color. Style in 3 words: Colorful, eclectic, art-filled. Who: Papier and her family […] The post Best use of color: Funky home of thrifted finds appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Interactive map: Rise and fall of N.C.’s Confederate monuments

Twenty-four Confederate monuments have been removed in North Carolina since the police killing of George Floyd one year ago, according to data from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Why it matters: Activists calling for the removal of Confederate monuments say they pay deference to the legacy of slavery and racism in America. The country’s seen […] The post Interactive map: Rise and fall of N.C.’s Confederate monuments appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

8 things that have made us smile lately

This content was created in partnership with Lineberger Orthodontics – Smile on, CLT. There’s no denying it – things are looking up. Sure, we still have a ways to go and a few hurdles to jump over, but Charlotte has overcome a lot and the city is coming back to life. We teamed up with Lineberger Orthodontics (literally the […] The post 8 things that have made us smile lately appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Top 13 donut spots in Charlotte, and what to order at each

Whether you order one, a half-dozen or a full dozen, donuts have a way of putting a smile on your face. Here’s where to find the best donuts in the Charlotte area and what to order at each spot. Mark your calendar: June 4 is National Donut Day so keep an eye out for Charlotte […] The post Top 13 donut spots in Charlotte, and what to order at each appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Axios Charlotte

Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here’s how to make it a little easier

After 27 years, my parents sold my childhood home in Syracuse, New York this month. We moved there when I was six, and I’m now almost 33. A lot has happened in that house over the years, including milestone birthdays, high school and college graduations, learning to drive, the passing of my grandparents, and bringing […] The post Saying goodbye to your childhood home is emotional. Here’s how to make it a little easier appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.