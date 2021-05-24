Why Intel’s Long-term Solution Mindset Is Critical to HPC Advancements

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAnyone who has been around the HPC world for a while can appreciate how much easier system rollout and maintenance has become over the years, despite the ongoing challenges. Intel has long seen improving scalability and ease of deployment in HPC as critical. And getting from yesterday’s reliance on one-off systems to today’s solutions for workload optimized configurations has required a tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes collaboration with ISVs, standards organizations and OEM partners. It’s important work because the easier and more efficient HPC systems are to use, the faster we can advance critical science advancements and business applications.

