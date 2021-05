Rainy season came early to China this year and 97 rivers across the country are already exceeding warning levels as of Thursday, May 27, 2021. This represents a rise of about 10% compared to 2020, a record-breaking year when it comes to rainfall and floods. With rivers in parts of southern China already experiencing record highs and precipitation expected to rise further in the weeks ahead, authorities are fortifying flood defenses ahead of what looks to be yet another heavy flood season.