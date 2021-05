After being almost a year in the making one of Kanye West’s most anticipated projects will finally come to life. His Yeezy Gap Collection is slated for a June release. As spotted on Page Six the Chicago, Illinois native is finally ready to unveil his first season with the apparel brand. Fashion trade outlet Business Of Fashion confirms the drop is locked in for a June release. While the report does not provide any direct insight on how many pieces will be included in the collection they make it clear that the San Francisco, California based brand is depending on his magic to get their profile back up.