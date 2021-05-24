newsbreak-logo
Local FYI & area schedule: May 24

Daily Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiceland Golf Course will be the site of the 2021 Galen Swartzentruber Golf Series for golfers entering grades 7-12 interested in playing competitive golf. Both boys and girls are welcome and encouraged to participate. The series consist of 6 tournament dates that accumulate points for a series champion in three divisions. Division 1 is for players entering grades 11 &12. Division II is for players entering grades 9 & 10. These two division will be playing 18 holes at the cost of $20.00 per event and includes golf, lunch and hole prizes. Division III is for students entering grades 7 & 8, playing 9 holes at the cost of $15.00 to also include golf, lunch and hole prizes. Events can also be played as individual events if you cannot attend all 6 series dates. All events are Tuesday 8:00a.m. shotgun starts (June 8,15,22,29, July 6 and 13th) CDC health and safety guidelines will be followed for all events. Entry forms can be obtained at Riceland Golf Course or ricelandgolfcourse.com junior golf link. For more information contact Melinda Budd at (330)806-9202.

