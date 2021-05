BUENOS AIRES, May 25 (Reuters) - Argentine port workers said on Tuesday they would hold a 48-hour strike starting at midnight (0300 GMT Wednesday), after paralyzing agricultural exports from the country last week with an initial work stoppage over demands they be vaccinated against COVID-19. Cargo traffic at the ports hub of Rosario, from which about 80% of the country’s grains exports are shipped, was snarled by last week’s strike by tugboat captains and other maritime port workers. A group of 11 unions issued a statement late on Tuesday announcing the new work stoppage.