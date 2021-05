The Germany-based Sparkasse bank has announced launching a pilot project for digital receipt ‘bill.place’, which will replace the need for printing physical receipts. Companies can already register for the pilot project, which will start in July 2021. However, before the project starts, the companies must align their POS software with the digital receipt. The billplace app can also be used with all NFC-enabled Android and iOS smartphones. The companies that support this payment method are shown via the store finder of the bill.place app.