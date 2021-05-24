Notebook Reviews: MR. HOLLAND’S OPUS

This week: On Willem de Kooning’s drawings, Bedřich Smetana, Humphry Repton, Izaak Walton & more. “Willem de Kooning Drawings,” at Matthew Marks Gallery (through June 26): If I’m ever at the MOMA or some other museum with a friend, and find him standing in front of a tempestuous painting by Willem de Kooning—say, from the 1950s or ’60s—with a nonplussed or incredulous look on his face, I’ll sometimes show him a reproduction of this charcoal drawing, made in Rotterdam by the artist at the young age of seventeen, five years before he smuggled himself to America on a cargo ship. Does the crystalline precision of this drawing prove anything about de Kooning’s later abstractions? Well, not definitively—but it does suggest that underneath the painterly explosiveness of this high-flying Dutchman, those nutso undulations of fleshy pigment, was a profound and hard-won understanding of lucid, traditional form. Now at Matthew Marks Gallery in Chelsea is an exhibition of thirty-two drawings by de Kooning that span much of his long career. Especially of note are de Kooning’s less-often-seen early works from the 1930s, when the disciplined, sharp-tipped pencil of Ingres seems to consume the young draughtsman’s thoughts and direct his hand. And speaking of Hurricane Willem, be sure also to look out for Karen Wilkin’s review of “Soutine / de Kooning: Conversations in Paint” at the Barnes Foundation, in our forthcoming June issue. —AS.