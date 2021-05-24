newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Notebook Reviews: MR. HOLLAND’S OPUS

By Niall Browne
moviesinfocus.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. Holland’s Opus is a fantastic epic drama with a superb (Academy Award nominated) performance from Richard Dreyfuss. Some may say that this Stephen Herek directed film is overly sentimental, but it’s a great emotional journey with some terrific make-up effects for Dreyfuss. Michael Kamen‘s musical score is wonderful too.

www.moviesinfocus.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Dreyfuss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Award#Drama#Reviews#Film#Musical Score
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Netherlands
Related
MoviesIGN

Infinite, Sci-Fi Action Film Starring Mark Wahlberg, Will Premiere on Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has announced that Infinite, a new sci-fi action film starring Mark Wahlberg, will premiere exclusively on its streaming service on June 10. Based on the book The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, Infinite is about Evan McCauley (Wahlberg) who has skills and memories he doesn't have memories of acquiring. McCauley self-medicates in order to keep these memories from driving him to a mental breakdown, but he finds himself the target of a secret group called "Infinites."
Visual Artnewcriterion.com

The Critic’s Notebook

This week: On Willem de Kooning’s drawings, Bedřich Smetana, Humphry Repton, Izaak Walton & more. “Willem de Kooning Drawings,” at Matthew Marks Gallery (through June 26): If I’m ever at the MOMA or some other museum with a friend, and find him standing in front of a tempestuous painting by Willem de Kooning—say, from the 1950s or ’60s—with a nonplussed or incredulous look on his face, I’ll sometimes show him a reproduction of this charcoal drawing, made in Rotterdam by the artist at the young age of seventeen, five years before he smuggled himself to America on a cargo ship. Does the crystalline precision of this drawing prove anything about de Kooning’s later abstractions? Well, not definitively—but it does suggest that underneath the painterly explosiveness of this high-flying Dutchman, those nutso undulations of fleshy pigment, was a profound and hard-won understanding of lucid, traditional form. Now at Matthew Marks Gallery in Chelsea is an exhibition of thirty-two drawings by de Kooning that span much of his long career. Especially of note are de Kooning’s less-often-seen early works from the 1930s, when the disciplined, sharp-tipped pencil of Ingres seems to consume the young draughtsman’s thoughts and direct his hand. And speaking of Hurricane Willem, be sure also to look out for Karen Wilkin’s review of “Soutine / de Kooning: Conversations in Paint” at the Barnes Foundation, in our forthcoming June issue. —AS.
MoviesNME

Nolan North praises Tom Holland’s performance in upcoming ‘Uncharted’ film

Nolan North, who voiced Nathan Drake in the Uncharted video game franchise, has praised actor Tom Holland for his performance in the upcoming live-action film adaptation. North recently appeared on the latest episode of the Good Game Nice Try podcast to talk about his career in voice acting, during which he shared his thoughts on the upcoming live-action Uncharted film and Tom Holland’s role in the film.
Video Gamesgamefragger.com

New Look At Tom Holland's Live-Action UNCHARTED Film Revealed

Looking to crack the video game movie curse, Sony Pictures' upcoming live-action Uncharted movie has opted to tell an original, prequel story rather than base the film on any of the previous 4 main installment in the franchise. As such, the two main characters, Sully and Nathan Drake, are much younger in the movie in comparison to how they appear in the games.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Sam Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’ To Get HBO Max Debut With Alyssa Sutherland & Lily Sullivan Starring

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell have not been shy about talking about a proposed reboot of the “Evil Dead” franchise. In fact, a year ago, Campbell talked about how director Lee Cronin was handpicked by Raimi to take the reins of the new film in the franchise. Well, now all of that is confirmed, and we now know that “Evil Dead Rise” is coming to streaming with two brand-new stars attached.
MoviesEngadget

Mark Wahlberg sci-fi movie 'Infinite' will stream on Paramount+ on June 10th

ViacomCBS did a Netflix recently by promising an original movie per week on Paramount+ in 2022. Before then, it's giving film fans a taste of what they can expect by pushing an exclusive Mark Wahlberg sci-fi to the burgeoning service. 'Infinite,' a futuristic action flick from Training Day director Antoine Fuqua, is skipping theaters for Paramount+ on June 10th.
MoviesCollider

'The Sandman' Adds Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Death, Jenna Coleman, Patton Oswalt and More

Netflix has announced a dozen new additions to the cast of The Sandman, which is based on the acclaimed DC comic book series from Neil Gaiman. The starry ensemble now includes Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Jenna Coleman, Stephen Fry, David Thewlis, Joely Richardson, Kyo Ra, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Niamh Walsh, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young and the voice of Patton Oswalt.
Movieshypable.com

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ adds Oswalt, Thelwis, more to cast

Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman has just added a slew of new stars to its cast. On Wednesday (May 26), Netflix took to Twitter to announce that actors Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thelwis, Kyo Ra. Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, and Patton Oswalt have all joined the cast of the upcoming series adaptation of The Sandman.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Val Kilmer Documentary, Featuring Footage He Shot Over 40 Years, Coming from A24 & Amazon

With over 100 acting credits to his name since his debut in 1984’s Top Secret!, Val Kilmer has one of the wildest, most varied careers in Hollywood. As a recent New York Times profile attests, his fascinating life has also not been without heartache as he’s recently battled throat cancer. The actor and author is now getting his own documentary and it looks to be quite intimate.
Movieshanditv.com

Was Steve McQueen and Clint Eastwood’s only onscreen appearance together in an episode of Alfred Hitchcock Presents?

The season four Alfred Hitchcock Presents episode “Human Interest Story” follows Steve McQueen as a young reporter who, on a slow news night, interviews a man claiming to be a Martian. Character actor Arthur Hill portrays the self-identified extraterrestrial who plays against McQueen’s cool skepticism perfectly. Add in the usual Hitchcock twist at the end and it becomes a great episode of television.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Infinite’ Trailer: Mark Wahlberg’s Summer Blockbuster Heads Straight to Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus has released the first official trailer for “Infinite,” a star-studded sci-fi thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and directed by Antoine Fuqua. Previously slated for a summer blockbuster release this August, the movie became another victim of the theatrical-to-streaming shuffle when Paramount sold the flick to the newly rebranded Viacom CBS streaming service, where it will be available for all subscribers to watch at home on June 10.
Moviesfullcirclecinema.com

Anna Kendrick To Star In Netflix’s ‘Rodney & Sheryl’

Thanks to her roles in films like Pitch Perfect and The Accountant, Anna Kendrick has created quite an impressive filmography. Up next, according to Deadline, Kendrick is attached to star in a new film in the works at Netflix titled Rodney & Sheryl. The movie’s script hails from Ian MacAllister...
TV Seriesnexttv.com

REVIEW: ‘Mr Inbetween’ on FX

The third and final season of Mr Inbetween, a funky little drama about a man juggling fatherhood and hitman responsibilities in Australia, begins on FX May 25. Scott Ryan created Mr Inbetween, and plays Ray Shoesmith. While they are vastly different shows, Mr Inbetween calls to mind Curb Your Enthusiasm, with both Ray and Larry facing off with the interloper who threatens to ruin their day over matters that are often pretty trivial. While Larry may belittle the bad guy, Ray usually punches them.
TV & Videostribuneledgernews.com

Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.