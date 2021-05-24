newsbreak-logo
Graduation 'a surreal moment' for Newark Charter seniors

By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub.com
Newark Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crowd of teachers stood cheering and clapping for students who they watched grow into adults, as Newark Charter School celebrated its class of 2021 seniors Saturday morning. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 167 seniors graduated in a modified ceremony, which was split into two days – a convocation with speeches and other traditional graduation trappings on Friday, and a drive-thru diploma distribution and "Patriot Walk" on Saturday. The two-day event marked the first time in over a year the whole graduating class was together.

