Graduation 'a surreal moment' for Newark Charter seniors
A crowd of teachers stood cheering and clapping for students who they watched grow into adults, as Newark Charter School celebrated its class of 2021 seniors Saturday morning. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the 167 seniors graduated in a modified ceremony, which was split into two days – a convocation with speeches and other traditional graduation trappings on Friday, and a drive-thru diploma distribution and "Patriot Walk" on Saturday. The two-day event marked the first time in over a year the whole graduating class was together.www.newarkpostonline.com