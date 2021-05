“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” isn’t a bad TV show. It’s hard to be in a post-“Mandalorian” world where every “Star Wars” property now lives in its shadow. And “The Bad Batch” isn’t quite as good as the animated “Clone Wars” TV show either. “The Bad Batch” obviously wants to carry on the previous show’s legacy, but it just isn’t as compelling. There are only three episodes, and there are allegedly supposed to be 14, so by the end of the series, the showrunners could prove me wrong.