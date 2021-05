BANGKOK (AP) — The deaths of two Thai migrant workers in Israel in a rocket attack from Gaza cast fresh light on the difficult lives thousands of Thais face far from home. Weerawat Karunborirak, 44, from the northern province of Petchabun, and Sikarin Sa-ngamrum, 24, from the northeastern province of Buriram, were killed Tuesday at the farm where they worked just across the border from Gaza. Eight other Thai workers were wounded, one seriously.