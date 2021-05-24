The Bridgerton Effect: Rare Tiaras Are Next To Join Fashion Rental Market
The fashion rental market just got its crowning glory, literally. Now brides or for that matter many anyone with the means to do so can play princess for a day with Hancocks London new rental service. The storied jewelry shop in the heart of the English capital specializing in contemporary and vintage jewelry since 1849 is now offering historic tiaras for rental aimed at weddings in 2021 and 2022. Events such as the popular TV shows Bridgerton and Downtown Abbey as well as 'pandemic revenge weddings' spurred the move.www.forbes.com