Are you looking to improve your skills for your first tech job? When it comes to developing tech skills, it can be hard to know where to start—or even what to start learning. When I was first starting my career in tech, I was a media and arts animation major who needed to quickly gain the right skills to enter the job market. Back then I realized the value of student editions and education for early-career professionals. Taking advantage of these tools really helped jump-start my career as a frontend developer.