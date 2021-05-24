newsbreak-logo
Facebook given six weeks to respond to EU-US data transfer order

By Jonathan Keane
Silicon Republic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a High Court ruling, the tech giant has been given time to respond to an order that could see transatlantic data flows blocked. Facebook has been given six weeks to respond to a High Court ruling that could ultimately ban its ability to transfer data between Europe and the US.

