How the Chelsea dressing room reacted after securing Champions League spot for next season

No sport has suffered more from fans’ absence from stadiums than soccer. In American pro sports, spectators tend to just sit there and watch their teams break it down, to the point that piped-in crowd noise on, say, an NBA broadcast doesn’t feel all that uncanny anymore. This is not the case for a competition like the English Premier League, and no matter how finely textured broadcasters can make their canned noise, nothing quite captures the feel of a real crowd, of real people’s voices rising and falling with the action. That’s why the experience of watching this past weekend’s FA Cup Final, played in front of 21,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, was so thrilling, and it’s also why, perversely, the sequence of events that decided the result felt so deflating and wrong.