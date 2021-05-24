Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announces run for RI Governor
The following is a press release and not an Uprise RI-written news story. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea today announced her plans to run for Governor of Rhode Island in 2022. In her video announcement, Gorbea promised to make government work for all Rhode Islanders and create a Rhode Island where everyone thrives – together. Gorbea, a Democrat, is the first Latina in New England to run in a gubernatorial race, making her candidacy historic for the state and region.