Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea announces run for RI Governor

Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, announced on Friday she will run for the office of lieutenant governor in 2022. Giddings, a former “top gun” fighter pilot in the Air Force, was first elected to the Idaho House of Representatives in 2016. This session, Giddings helped lead the opposition to a $6 million federal preschool grant over her concerns that the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children and its national affiliate, the National Association for the Education of Young children, would use books and curriculum to indoctrinate children with a social justice agenda.