newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Second round of COVID-19 economic relief available for coastal fishery sectors

The News Guard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilding upon prior efforts authorized in 2020, NOAA Fisheries announced the allocation of additional fisheries assistance funding provided under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. This follows the completion of Oregon’s distribution process from relief funds provided in the first round of the CARES act, which resulted in payments totaling...

www.thenewsguard.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coastal Fisheries#Fisheries Act#Covid 19#State Funds#State Aid#Federal Funds#Noaa Fisheries#Odfw Fish Division#Coastal Fishery#Relief Funds#Aquaculture Operations#Tribal Fisheries#Supply#Seafood Retailers#Distribution#Prior Efforts#Eligibility Criteria#Payments#Processors#Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Federal Aid
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Meigs County, OHmeigsindypress.com

COVID-19 update, vaccine availability in Meigs County

POMEROY, Ohio – The Meigs County Health Department is reporting four additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County. Meigs County currently has four active cases and 1,520 total cases (1,362 confirmed, 158 Probable) since April 2020. DateGender Age Range Confirmed / ProbableHospitalization Status. 5/26/2021Female30-39ConfirmedNot Hospitalized. 5/26/2021Female30-39ConfirmedNot Hospitalized. 5/28/2021Male20-29ConfirmedNot Hospitalized.
Colma, CAca.gov

COVID-19 Rent Relief Program

Renters and landlords have enough things to worry about. Past due rent shouldn’t be one of them. If you’re an income eligible renter who has experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19 and have past due rent, or you’re a landlord who has experienced a loss in income because of unpaid rent, you may be eligible to get financial assistance now through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program.
Agricultureagnetwest.com

NIFA Invests Nearly $9 Million in Plant Breeding Research

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) made a significant investment in plant breeding research. NIFA has invested nearly $9 million dollars in 22 different plant breeding research projects through its Agriculture and Food Research Initiative program. NIFA director Dr. Carrie Castille said that the projects will help to advance crop production efficiency and product quality.
Public Healthathensceo.com

FEMA Publishes New Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond

FEMA announces the release of three "Local Government Solutions Guides for COVID-19 and Beyond" (Local Solutions Guides). The intention of these guides is to provide background on the various solutions communities are pursuing to provide local government services in the face of COVID-19 related budget shortfalls and public health considerations. The guides cover the topics of adaptive design, grants management capacity, and alternative public service solutions. They offer general guidance and link to resources to provide readers an opportunity to dive further into solutions that best suit their community. The Local Solutions Guides were developed in partnership with the Economic Development Administration, the Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Agriculture as well as non-government partners such as the Government Finance Officers Association, National Association of Counties, National Emergency Management Association, International City/County Management Association, and the American Planning Association.
Public Healthmontgomeryohio.org

Accepting Applications for COVID-19 Business Relief Grant

The City of Montgomery is partnering with Hamilton County Planning and Development to provide grants in the amount of $5,000 to local businesses using Community Development Block Grant COVID-19 funds. Eligible businesses can utilize the funds to prevent and respond to COVID-19 and/or reimburse eligible expenses incurred from March 15, 2020, through May 1, 2021. All applicants must certify that they have created or retained at least one low/moderate-income job.
Shelby County, INshelbycountypost.com

Shelby County COVID-19, Phase 3 Economic Recovery Task Force to consider applications for pandemic relief

Shelby County has received a $250,000 grant from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). The Shelby County COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force will be responsible for receiving and reviewing the applications. The purpose of the grant is to provide financial support for the betterment of the people and businesses of Shelby County, Indiana who have had a negative financial impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. These grants will be awarded in sums of up to $10,000 and there will be no repayment for these funds.
Charleston, SCyourdigitalwall.com

Coastal POS: Announces They Are Back Full Throttle After Covid-19 Pandemic

(YourDigitalWall Editorial):- Charleston, South Carolina May 21, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Charleston SC-based merchant services provider announced today that they are running at full throttle after the massive business slowdown in the Low Country caused by the Covid Pandemic. Company Vice President, Mr. Hardik Panchal stated, “I’m extremely pleased to announce...
Jefferson County, TXBeaumont Enterprise

Jefferson Co. readies for COVID economic relief program

More relief from COVID-19’s economic impacts is coming for Southeast Texans. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court last week took the last step to finalize an agreement with the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission for the agency to distribute $7.6 million in utility and rent relief to eligible county residents. Jefferson...
Public Healthmyrecordnewspaper.com

COVID-19 broadband relief funds available

Some Michigan families working or attending classes from home during the COVID-19 pandemic can now sign up for a new federal program to help lower the cost of high-speed internet service. The Emergency Broadband Benefit,. Thanks for your interest in The Record Newspaper! If you are an existing subscriber, please...
Businesskcpw.org

The Politics and Economics of Covid Relief and Economic Stimulus Policy

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour — This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses the politics and economics of COVID-19 and how our response to them will shape our future. For over a year, the pandemic has radically affected supply chains, consumption trends, investment and the fundamentals of how we do business. The government’s response has been equally unprecedented in its scope—including expanded unemployment benefits, direct payments and billions of dollars to support businesses.
Pennsylvania Statecommonwealthfoundation.org

Pennsylvania COVID-19 Relief Funds

During the pandemic, Pennsylvania directed more funding to closed schools than to health care. This analysis considers all state-directed federal relief funding and compares that amount to PPP loans, individual impact payments, and unemployment benefits.[1]. SCHOOL DISTRICTS RECEIVED THE MAJORITY OF COVID-19 RELIF FUNDING. Education is the largest category of...
California Stateescalontimes.com

California To Provide COVID-19 Relief For Ports

A proposed one-time, $250 million allocation to California ports was announced this past week, designed to help them recover from effects of the COVID-19 Pandemic. The funds, from the federal Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund in 2021-22, will be distributed by the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz).
AdvocacyInter Press Service

Large Corporations Cash in on COVID-19 Relief Funds

A report by the Financial Transparency Coalition (FTC) civil society group showed that the vast majority of COVID-19 recovery funds in nine developing countries have gone to big corporations instead of toward welfare, small firms, or those working in the informal economy. “The way COVID-19 relief has been implemented has...
RestaurantsWBUR

Restaurants Seek Extension Of COVID-19 Relief Measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
AgricultureU.S. Food and Drug Administration

COVID-19 Vaccination & the Food and Agriculture Sector

FDA has been doing what we can to support a safe and ample food supply, but that would not be possible without millions of men and women working in food and agriculture jobs. Day in and day out, they have answered the call as essential workers in support of the food supply. We thank them.