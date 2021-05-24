newsbreak-logo
BorgWarner : 2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

* 55th annual award goes to Terry Trammell , M.D. , M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety earlier today at the. numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.

www.marketscreener.com
Motorsportsracer.com

Trammell recognized with Louis Schwitzer Award for safety contributions

IndyCar safety pioneer Dr. Terry Trammell has been awarded the 55th annual Louis Schwitzer Award in recognition of his work on biomedical engineering for IndyCar driver safety. Across almost 50 years of providing trackside medical care and pursuing advancements in motorsports safety based on data, engineering principles and medical expertise,...
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indianapolis, INESPN

IndyCar courts Black fans, drivers in its push to diversify

INDIANAPOLIS --  Rod Reid ran a program full of young, Black kart racers locked out of a venue because of the pandemic and needed a track to race. Indianapolis Motor Speedway had spent millions on upgrades on the historic property at the same time last year when the coronavirus had a steely grip on the nation. There was no guarantee -- even if gates were open -- that there would be room for NXG Youth Motorsports  usual spot teaching kids STEM classes in a makeshift classroom in the paddock or for their drivers to race around the cone-lined course in a parking lot.
MotorsportsAutosport Online

VeeKay is “championship-calibre" IndyCar driver - Carpenter

Joining Ed Carpenter Racing as a rookie, the 2019 Indy Lights runner-up chalked up his first podium last year - going on to win the Rookie of the Year title. VeeKay delivered his first win with victory in this year's Grand Prix of Indianapolis on the IMS road course, before going on to qualify on the front row for the 105th running of the Indy 500, a shade quicker than his team boss.
Nashville, TNWISH-TV

New IndyCar race honors Hoosier killed in racing crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WISH) — A new IndyCar race is paying tribute to a Hoosier killed in a crash while racing nearly five years ago. Aug. 7 marks five years since Noblesville native Bryan Clauson’s death. That’s also pole day for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix in Nashville, Tennessee.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

IndyCar aces OK with aero tweaks, unsure on engine battle

Will Power, who ended the day fastest for Team Penske-Chevrolet, admitted that his P1 speed was the result of a “big tow… trying to catch that train.” But he also said the car felt more settled in traffic through the turns, too. “As far as traffic I felt pretty good...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

IndyCar drivers most likely to miss the 2021 Indy 500

Not all 35 IndyCar drivers who attempt to qualify for the 105th running of the Indy 500 will qualify for the race. Which two will be left on the outside looking in?. For the first time since the 2019 IndyCar season, the Indy 500 is back in the month of May, and also for the first time since the 2019 season, bumping will be required to set the starting lineup for this year’s running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.
Freeland, MIMidland Daily News

Freeland grad honored by engineering society

A member of the Trine University Class of 2021 was honored by the Indiana Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) during its annual section meeting earlier this month. A. Jackson Huckeby of Freeland, who will graduate with a civil engineering degree from Trine at the end of...
Speedway, INFox 59

IndyCar drivers set to take the track for first day of practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar drivers are set to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday for the first day of Indy 500 practice. Tickets are still available. Adults are $15 and children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult. You can purchase at IMS.com or by walking...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Gentex Corp (GNTX) Awarded Technology & Development Award from Toyota Motor Corporation for Its Mirror-Integrated Digital Video Recorder

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, was recently named a 2020 Technology and Development Award winner by Toyota Motor Corporation. This award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation and product development efforts.
Orlando, FLMySanAntonio

Additive Manufacturing Users Group Names Technical Competition Winners

Bill Braune and Vito Gervasi take the top spots in AMUG's annual technical competition. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the winners of its annual Technical Competition, which recognizes excellence in additive manufacturing applications and finishing techniques. A panel of industry veterans selected Bill Braune of Dinsmore, Inc. and Vito Gervasi of Cadens LLC as winners of the competition, which was held at the group's 32nd annual conference in Orlando, Florida.
Carsfleetequipmentmag.com

Electric truck regenerative braking, explained

One of the most intriguing electric truck technologies is regenerative braking. Who wouldn’t want to capture the energy used to slow the vehicle and send it back to the battery pack? Not only can it help increase an electric truck’s range (which is definitely needed), but it can potentially reduce the number of brake pads you’re changing over the life of the truck.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

IndyCar driver Conor Daly shares track with kids who also have Type 1 diabetes

INDIANAPOLIS — Conor Daly from Noblesville starts on the inside of Row 7 Sunday in the Indianapolis 500. On Tuesday, Daly turned some hot laps on a smaller track. The IndyCar driver with the mullet under his helmet sat on the pole position at Fastimes Indoor Karting. Daly led several heats of kid racers with Type 1 diabetes, which he was first diagnosed with when he was 14. Daly is now 29, about to start his eighth Indy 500.
MotorsportsPosted by
TheStreet

2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering For INDYCAR® Driver Safety

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 55 th annual Louis Schwitzer Award was presented to Terry Trammell, M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR ® Driver Safety earlier today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Dr. Trammell's numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.