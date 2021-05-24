BorgWarner : 2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety

Not all 35 IndyCar drivers who attempt to qualify for the 105th running of the Indy 500 will qualify for the race. Which two will be left on the outside looking in?. For the first time since the 2019 IndyCar season, the Indy 500 is back in the month of May, and also for the first time since the 2019 season, bumping will be required to set the starting lineup for this year’s running of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing”.