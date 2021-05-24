BorgWarner : 2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety
55th annual award goes to Terry Trammell , M.D. , M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety earlier today at the. numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.