Zoetis Earns the Best Place To Work Certification in Thailand for 2021

CoxHealth is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Healthcare. “CoxHealth’s 12,500-plus employees are crucial to the mission of this organization, which is why we diligently work to create a culture where they feel appreciated and supported,” says Andy Hedgpeth, vice president of Human Resources at CoxHealth. “This award is a great honor and is one we definitely celebrate. However, we take even more pride in the many employees who show support of this organization and our patients by choosing to be part of CoxHealth for many years of their career.”