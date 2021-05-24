newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Furukawa Electric : Expansion into Life Sciences as a New Business Sector

marketscreener.com
 4 days ago

Expansion into Life Sciences as a New Business Sector. - Established a joint development agreement with Atonarp Inc. , the developer of an advanced optical measurement platform - - Accelerate the creation of new businesses in the life sciences sector directed at achieving the Furukawa Electric Group Vision 2030. -...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Sciences#Technology Development#Business Development#Energy Development#Technology Innovation#Technology Company#Furukawa Electric#Atonarp Inc Lrb#Shibadaimon#Planar Lightwave Circuit#Plc#Furukawa Electric#Dx#Atonarp Furukawa Electric#United Nations#Head Office#Website Atonarp Inc#Esg#Joint R D Partnership#Technological Innovations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businesscreherald.com

Oxford makes first investment in European life sciences sector

Canada-based real estate investor Oxford Properties Group has extended its global life sciences platform with the acquisition of 310 Cambridge Science Park, United Kingdom, its first investment in the sector in Europe. ”This £45 million off-market transaction from the Local Authorities’ Property Fund represents the seventh life sciences asset Oxford...
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2024

The report is an expert, comprehensive examination of the current industry situation with the Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market business with an emphasis on the worldwide industry. Through the factual examination, the report portrays the complete report of the industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand, and Chinese import/export. In general, the study introduces a nitty-gritty outline of the overall Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market, covering every single significant parameter.
Businesshigh-profile.com

NE Firm Launches Service for Life Science Clients

Burlington, MA – Erland Construction announced the launch of a new collaborative lab and cGMP-focused service geared towards life science clients. The industry’s increasing demand for flexible lab and support space prompted the firm to formalize this model, according to Chuck Vaciliou, Erland senior vice president and advanced technology/life sciences group manager.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Anavex Life Sciences Announces Appointment Of Ms Jiong Ma, PhD To Board Of Directors

Strengthening Board of Directors with Expertise in Innovative Product Launches. NEW YORK, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. ("Anavex" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced the appointment of Ms. Jiong Ma, PhD to its Board of Directors. Ms. Ma is Senior Board executive with over 25 years of experience in investing, building, scaling of companies with focus on innovative product launches in digital health, technology and the new energy transition. Dr. Jiong Ma serves and served as a Board Director of LinkinVax, Aledia, Voxel8, Lo3 Energy, mc10, acquired by Medidata, Storiant, Fulham, Convey Computer, acquired by Micron Technology, Powervation, acquired by RHOM Semiconductor, Laser Light Engine and Carbonite, Inc., which went public via IPO in 2011 and was subsequently acquired by OpenText in 2019 for approximately $1.45 billion.
Businesshawaiitelegraph.com

Solar Integrated Roofing Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

Appointment of Second Independent Director Meets Corporate Governance Requirement for OTCQB Uplisting. EL CAJON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2021 / Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC PINK:SIRC), an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation company, has appointed respected technology leader Muthla AlSayer to the Board of Directors, effective immediately.
IndustryMedagadget.com

Life Science Products Market Size Overview | US$ 4,735.8 Million ROI by Top 10 Players | 2027 Business Forecast by Coherent Market Insights

The study of life and living things is known as Anatomy, life science or biology, ecology, animal biology, biochemistry, bacteriology, cell biology, evolutionary biology, molecular biology, genetics, pathology, plant biology, and virology are all topics included in this course. Drug exploration, tissue engineering, drug screening, forensic research, and genetic analysis are all areas where life science plays an important role.
IndustrySilicon Republic

3 major trends affecting the life sciences industry

William Fry’s Charleen O’Keeffe spoke to Siliconrepublic.com about the life sciences industry and the impacts of digital transformation. As with all industries, digital transformation is changing how the life sciences industry works. Charleen O’Keeffe, a partner in William Fry’s life sciences group, said she’s seeing three major trends coming down the line.
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

Merck KgaA Announces Changes In Operating Model For Healthcare Business Sector

(RTTNews) - German drug giant Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) announced changes in its operating model for the Healthcare business sector. The company noted that Chris Round will assume the role of President of EMD Serono, leading the US and Canada Healthcare business. Round has been with the organization since 2017, previously serving as Head of International and Core Franchises, and Head of EMEA. Round has 25 years of global pharmaceutical experience, including 20 years at Merck & Co., Inc. He will be based in Rockland, Massachusetts, USA.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Life science and consumer goods sectors offer development and repositioning opportunities - by Steven Andersen

Life science and consumer goods sectors offer development and repositioning opportunities for underutilized commercial and industrial real estate. COVID-19 shutdowns have accelerated the move to remote work environment, which will likely decrease the demand for office real estate. The life sciences and consumer goods market sectors (LSCG), in contrast, are booming and promise long-term growth and stability. Researchers require company-operated spaces with continuous access to labs. This guarantees continuing demand for research facilities.
Medical & BiotechSFGate

ProPharma Group and The Planet Group Announce Agreement to Merge

CHICAGO (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. ProPharma Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, is the leading global provider of outsourced regulatory, compliance, pharmacovigilance, and medical information services for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. The Planet Group is the leading global provider of specialized consulting services and outsourced human...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Healthcare Quality Management Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Medisolv, Cerner, Quantros

The latest independent research document on Global Healthcare Quality Management examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Healthcare Quality Management market report advocates analysis of Mckesson, General Dynamics Corporation, Medisolv, Cerner, Quantros, Premier, Truven Health Analytics, Nuance Communications, Dolbey Systems, Verscend Technologies, Dimensional Insight, Inc., Conduent, Inc., ArborMetrix Inc., Citiustech, 3M Company, Altegra Health, McKesson Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions & Enli Health Intelligence.
Businessthenationalnews.com

IFC provides $45m loan to Egypt’s Integrated Diagnostics to fuel its expansion

The International Finance Corporation, a member of the World Bank Group, is providing a $45 million loan to Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) to help the company expand its operations in Egypt and other markets. Integrated Diagnostics, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Egyptian Exchange, provides diagnostic services...
Businessyorkpedia.com

Excelledia Ventures announced as Digital Innovation partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Kochi, Kerala May 28, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Excelledia Ventures, a leading brand anchored in digital innovation announces that they are the International Digital Innovation Partner for the International Organizational Resilience Awards powered by ARCET Global. The award aims to reward & recognise those driving excellence in digital innovation....
Economyinvestorideas.com

Solar / EV Stock News: Solar Integrated Roofing (OTC: $SIRC) Appoints Respected Technology Leader Muthla AlSayer to Board of Directors

AlSayer is a technology expert with over 20 years of experience guiding business strategy and creating purpose-built technology solutions. She was CEO & Co-Founder of omniX labs, where she brought experience and understanding of connecting the physical space in a digital world. Prior to omniX labs she was CEO of TagStone, an IoT technology systems integration company, and a management consultant at Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund.
IndustryGlobeSt.com

Why Life Sciences Are Experiencing a New Vitality

The life sciences sector has seen historic levels of capital with the COVID-19 vaccines, and this new level of awareness has more commercial real estate taking notice. GlobeSt.com reached out to Michael Brown, Colliers’ senior director of office services and the national leader of the Global Life Science Practice Group, to discuss the company’s first quarter 2021 US Life Science Market Report, including the most active leasing segment in the industry and the doubling of both active developers and construction rates.