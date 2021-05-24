Cyclone Yaas Forms over Bay of Bengal; To Cross Odisha-West Bengal Coasts on May 26

The 'Deep Depression' hovering over the east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a Cyclonic Storm during the early hours of Monday. The storm lies more than 500 km away from the east coast of India as of Monday morning and is likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm by Tuesday, May 25. Cyclone Yaas is likely to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast on Wednesday, May 26, as a very severe storm.