Class of 2021: Overcoming trying times
DANVERS— A Danvers native, Derek Brennan has gone through many changes in his life. “Without question we are in the middle of change,” Brennan, an Iraq War veteran, said to his fellow North Shore Community College graduates on Saturday. “College is one of the rare times when we get to reinvent ourselves. Like a caterpillar before it turns into a beautiful butterfly, change is not always pretty. There's a lot of uncertainty, a lot of unknowing and a lot of ugly before the true beauty is revealed.”www.salemnews.com