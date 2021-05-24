newsbreak-logo
US Rapper Meek Mill Attracted by Shiba-Inu Coins after Grabbing DOGE and Bitcoin

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams, known to fans as Meek Mill, announced in a recent tweet that he was about to buy some Shiba Inu coins. Meek Mill continues his foray into crypto, now that he already owns the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin and the Elon Musk-favored Dogecoin. Meek Mill is...

MarketRealist

How to Invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB) Coin and Whether You Should

Cryptocurrencies have seen increased interest in 2021 and the returns that many crypto investors are making beat the returns of the best Wall Street fund managers, let alone ordinary stock investors. Shiba Inu, which trades under the ticker symbol “SHIB,” is among the newest digital assets. How can you invest in Shiba Inu and should you?
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Shiba Inu Is on Investors' Radar, Coin's Price Could Rise More

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is among the most discussed altcoins right now. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin made a huge donation of the token and decided to burn hundreds of trillions of the SHIB coin worth more than $6 billion. Investors seeking the next big cryptocurrency opportunity are eager to know Shiba Inu coin’s price prediction.
MarketsPosted by
Fortune

What is the Shiba Inu coin? Experts weigh in on the ‘Dogecoin killer’ hype

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. The Dogecoin, a joke cryptocurrency that's now worth serious money, confronted the threat posed by Elon Musk hosting Saturday Night Live this past weekend, and now it may be facing a challenge from an upstart puppy-themed competitor.
StocksPosted by
Newsweek

Dogecoin Price Spikes After Elon Musk Tweets About the Meme Crypto Again

The price of Dogecoin is up over the past 24 hours after Elon Musk's latest tweets about the meme cryptocurrency. On Monday, Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, tweeted a link to the Dogecoin community forum on Reddit, along with a message telling prospective developers to submit their ideas there if they wanted to "help develop Doge."
StocksInvestorPlace

Elon Musk Bitcoin News: The Latest on the Twitter Saga Between Tesla’s CEO and BTC Bulls

Elon Musk is at it again with the price of Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) falling today after the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO made another statement about the cryptocurrency. The big news today from Musk is a follow-up to the drama that started last week. At that time, Musk announced that Tesla would no longer be accepting Bitcoin for payments. That resulted in a falling price for the crypto.
StocksBloomberg

Elon Musk’s Bitcoin Fun Continues

I am sorry to keep talking about it because it is so stupid, but there really is something unprecedented and amazing and almost magical about Elon Musk’s continuing ability and inclination to move the prices of Bitcoin and Dogecoin with his slightest whim. Imagine if you had gone to Warren Buffett 30 years ago — or J.P. Morgan 120 years ago — and told him: Here is a lamp. In the lamp is a genie. When you rub the lamp, the genie will come out and invent two assets. They will trade like stocks in many ways, but unlike stocks they (1) will not be subject to U.S. securities laws, (2) will trade 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and (3) will not represent claims on any businesses or cash flows. One will have a market cap — a total circulating supply — of about a trillion dollars; the other will be smaller but still like $65 billion. They will be liquid enough, with lots of people trading many billions of dollars’ worth per day; you can buy or sell lots of them without too much price impact. And: Any time you want the price of either one to go up or down by 10% or more, you can just whisper “price go up” or “price go down” into the lamp, and it will happen instantly. You are the only person who can do this, and you can do it as often as you want.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Elon Musk Tweets Send Bitcoin Down 16% to $42K in Weekend Slide

Bitcoin's price has continued to slide following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's U-turn on the cryptocurrency. Musk has stated that Tesla "has not sold any Bitcoin". The price of Bitcoin dropped to lows of $42,024 on Monday morning, continuing its downward trend from last week and marking a fall of 16% from its Saturday high of $50,615.
Stockszycrypto.com

Tesla Could Soon Dump Rest Of $1.5 Billion Bitcoin Stash Following Major Backlash

Last week was a rough one for the cryptocurrency market. But as it appears, the new week could get even rougher as the Elon Musk versus Bitcoin saga continues. In many different tweets, Musk has revealed why he prioritizes Dogecoin over Bitcoin. In the same time frame, the Billionaire made it a point to imply that his electric vehicle company Tesla might be selling the rest of its Bitcoin holdings in the future.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

No, Elon Musk Didn't Sell Tesla's Bitcoin Stockpile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) was tumbling in value this morning after speculation arose that Elon Musk might have sold Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) billions of dollars' worth of the cryptocurrency or was planning to. As usual, it was Musk himself who ignited the rumor-mongering with a one-word tweet that simply said "Indeed," which subsequently...
StocksGreenwichTime

Elon Musk comments bring bitcoin down, then lift it up

Bitcoin recovered on Monday morning to reach a price of $ 45,000 per unit (about 894,379 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate), after falling sharply on Sunday night to its lowest level since February 2021. The cryptocurrency plunged 8% after Elon Musk tweeted a cryptic message that investors interpreted...
Stocksinvesting.com

Elon Musk shifts crypto romance to DOGE after withdrawing support for Bitcoin

On Wednesday night Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk shocked the entire crypto community when he announced that his electric-car company was no longer going to accept Bitcoin payments amid energy concerns. The news sent the price of Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies crashing, with the flagship cryptocurrency plunging to $47,500. It...
Stockslaptopmag.com

Why is Shiba Inu dropping? Vitalik Buterin tanks the "Dogecoin killer"

"Why is Shiba Inu coin dropping?" is the question on investors' minds as the canine crypto's price plummets to devastating lows. Some say that Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum's founder and the world's youngest crypto billionaire, is to blame for Shiba's heart-stopping drop. However, Shiba was already taking a nosedive before Buterin rattled the crypto world.
StocksBenzinga

Tesla Still Holds Its Bitcoin, Musk Says While BTC Drops Below $43,000

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has said that the electric car manufacturing company is still holding on to its Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) investment so far. What Happened: On May 17, Musk answered to a Bitcoin proponent on Twitter accusing him of causing the recent Bitcoin's price to drop. The entrepreneur replied saying that "Tesla did sold any Bitcoin."