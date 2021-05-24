Lily James and DJ Yoda to release single to coincide with Glastonbury

Lily James has teamed up with DJ Yoda to record a new single.

The track, called Send Her, is due to be released at the end of summer — to coincide with September’s one-day Glastonbury festival.

A source told The Sun: “Lily and DJ Yoda recorded Send Her in North London. It’s got a really chilled-out vibe which was the polar opposite of how Lily was feeling.

“She went into the studio feeling rebellious and keen to shake off everything happening after the pictures of her and Dominic West in Italy came to light.

“Lily is a really talented singer and excited about getting the song out there. The plan is to hold off until the end of summer and to try to coincide with Glasto.”

James was pictured being hugged and kissed by West while the pair were filming in Rome last autumn.