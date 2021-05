VALRICO, Fla. — A retiring Hillsborough County Public Schools principal got a surprising sendoff Friday when students decided to say farewell in a flash mob. Tim Ducker has been the principal of Mulrennan Middle School for the past 15 years. School officials say when he was told Friday morning there was a fight breaking out on the school's track field, Ducker ran outside to find that the entire school was outside clapping for him.