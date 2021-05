As technology gets older, there is always a point where official support eventually has to end. It is, of course, usually a factor of weighing an ever decreasing user base against the practicality of the time and human resources such continuing efforts require. Following a report via TechPowerUp, however, if you are still rocking an Nvidia 600 or 700 series graphics card, then you might want to pay attention as with an update to the driver roadmap, Nvidia has officially confirmed that support for these ageing GPUs is coming to an end.