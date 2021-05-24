newsbreak-logo
West Bengal Gears Up for Cyclone Yaas, Deploys Unified Command Team to Combat Storm

The Weather Channel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust ahead of cyclone Yaas, the state administration has pressed into action all its resources to minimise the damages caused by the storm. The state administration is fully geared up to deal with the cyclone. The Unified Command Agency includes officials from all departments including NDRF, SDRF, Kolkata police, West Bengal marine police, coastal guards, officials from that state electricity board and Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation.

