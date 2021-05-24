José María Giménez denies Chelsea rumors; Fikayo Tomori nears AC Milan move

After an unfortunate shellacking at the hands of ACF Fiorentina, the AC Milan Women will lick their wounds and then recuperate just in time to play Sassuolo. The match will take place this Saturday, at 12:30 CET (3:30 am PST / 6:30 am EST). The Rossonere are in a tough spot, as their loss against Fiorentina made the road to Europe a lot more bumpier. Therefore, the match against Sassuolo will be crucial, as Milan will either have to win or tie the game to qualify for next season’s Champions League.