José María Giménez denies Chelsea rumors; Fikayo Tomori nears AC Milan move
Atlético Madrid confirmed an unlikely La Liga title this weekend with a dramatic come-from-behind victory at Real Valladolid, breaking the Real Madrid-Barcelona duopoly for a brief moment. Starting at center back was José María Giménez, who hasn't had a banner year — thanks in part to multiple injuries — but still played a key role for Diego Simeone, just as he has for the previous six seasons as well.