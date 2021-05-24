Cancel
Nicki Minaj Jokingly Corrects Her ‘Crocodile Teeth’ Lyrics In Cuban Doll’s Caption

By Cassandra S
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoomies, one thing about Nicki Minaj’s bars is that they make you think, think. So, it might be easy to miss a word or two in her lyrics while rapping along to her songs or even writing an Instagram caption. Now, we can’t confirm this is exactly what happened when Cuban Doll re-purposed Nicki’s lyrics in an Instagram post. However, we can confirm that the rap superstar stepped into Cuban’s comments to issue a quick correction. But, before anybody comes for the self-proclaimed queen, Nicki clarified that the correction was meant to give fun energy.

Nicki Minaj
Cuban Doll
Entertainment
Chile
Social Media
Instagram
Celebrities
MusicVulture

Polo G Inducts Nicki Minaj Into His New Hall of Fame Album

They might be rapping about a failing relationship, but the love between Polo G and Nicki Minaj is all real. The two artists have dropped their first collab, “For the Love of New York,” which dropped on June 11 along with 19 other tracks on Polo G’s third album, Hall of Fame. Though Polo G is a Chicago native, the track is about a girl from New York who could have his heart if he “wasn’t so heartless.” So perhaps it’s not a surprise that Nicki, who proudly reps Queens, agreed to provide the perspective of the other side of the relationship. “I’d rather physical, emotional’s the worst pain,” she says in her verse, closing out the song by warning, “This is toxic, don’t act like it’s normal.” She’s one of a dozen artists who feature on the album, which is composed of half solo tracks and half featuring tracks. The other inductees into Polo G’s personal hall of fame are the Kid LAROI, Lil Durk, Lil Wayne, Scorey, G Herbo, Rod Wave, DaBaby, Young Thug, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, and Fivio Foreign. Check out the full track list below.
Celebritiescelebnmusic247.com

Nicki Minaj Son Papa Bear Steals The Spotlight Again

Nicki Minaj Son Papa Bear Steals The Spotlight Again!. Before we start talking about Nicki’s son we want to give The Queen major props for selling over 70,000 units on the 10th Anniversary of her mixtape “Beam Me Up, Scotty.”. That is incredible, and Minaj fans have been thirsting for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

People Are Losing It Over Nicki Minaj Trying To Pronounce Salford

Nicki Minaj, we love you, but hun you really need to work on your British accent. A video of the star, 38, performing in Manchester in 2019 as part of her world tour has recently been unearthed on TikTok, showing the Starships rappers flaunting her vocal talents - not just her bars, but her impersonations of us Brits.
Musicboxden.com

Nicki Minaj gets bodied on her own sh-t

As far the original song, Nikki verse was super weak compared to wayne and Drake. Not that I was expecting anything great but it was really noticeable and don't remember getting that feeling on the other song I like from the trio. ... 17 hrs ago. 3 K. 340. Wayne...
Musicgetindianews.com

Nicki Minaj and Polo G “For the Love of New York” New Song Released, Cast, Lyrics Explained!

As of today, Polo G seems to have unveiled his third studio project and LP Hall of Fame, which seems to have about 20 cuts that have been done from the Chicago star, it is also going to have notable appearances which include artists such as Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Rod Wave, G Herbo, Young Thug, DaBaby, Five Foreign, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke and many more amazing artists and it seems like that,
InternetHipHopDX.com

Tweets Is Watching: Nicki Minaj Explains Why She's Over Twitter

Twitter: home of Lil B curses, the occasional Kanye West rant and where trigger fingers turn to … you know the rest. Over time, rap has made its presence known on Twitter while providing artists with a platform to directly connect with countless fans now at 280 characters at a time.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Nicki Minaj Reacts to Phaedra Parks' Tribute Hairstyle

Phaedra Parks has never shied away from a bold hair switch-up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom has fabulously pulled off everything from fiery red strands to honey blonde curls. And for her latest hair transformation, Phaedra decided to channel a rap superstar known for her iconic hairstyles. On June...
Celebritieskiss104fm.com

T-Pain says he was heartbroken after Nicki Minaj turned down collaboration

Once upon a time, T-Pain asked Nicki Minaj to collaborate but he ended up getting ghosted. In a recent interview on the 85 South Show, the "Buy You A Drink" singer recalled a moment in 2007 when he had plans to work with Nicki, who was up-and-coming at the time. However, those plans never went through, leaving him a bit heartbroken.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Polo G & Nicki Minaj Give Island Vibes On "For The Love Of New York"

His fans may have been waiting on Hall of Fame, but the Barbz were ready to hear Polo G's "For the Love of New York" collaboration with Nicki Minaj. On Friday (June 11), Polo G finally shared his anticipated Hall of Fame project, and leading up to its release, Nicki was dedicated to sharing her platform to help promote the rising rapper's latest effort. Nicki posted on Instagram that she's "so in love" with their track and it's certainly a single that radiates summer vacation vibes.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Nicki Minaj's Adorable Son Is Everything She's Ever Wanted — Come Meet Him!

For as long as she can remember, Nicki Minaj knew motherhood would be a big part of her future. "I want to be able to cook for my children, bake cookies for them, and watch them grow up. I just want to be Mommy," she told Cosmopolitan in 2015. "Take them to school, go to the parent-teacher conference, help them with their homework, and put their work on the refrigerator." Well, her dreams of becoming a mommy came true! In September 2020, she and husband (and longtime childhood friend) Kenneth "Zoo" Petty become first-time parents to a sweet baby boy. Get to know her "favorite liddo boy" ahead! He's just too cute for words!
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Chanel West Coast Says Nicki Minaj Didn’t Want Her On Young Money

Chanel West Coast Says Nicki Minaj Is The Reason Her Young Money Deal Didn’t Work Out. Chanel West Coast parted ways with Young Money after being personally introduced to the crew by Lil Wayne. The Ridiculousness star stayed with Young Money under a management deal for a bit before parting ways from the label.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Driver Who Allegedly Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Denies Wrongdoing: Report

Driver Who Allegedly Killed Nicki Minaj’s Father Denies Wrongdoing: Report. Nicki Minaj‘s father Robert Maraj was reportedly struck and killed by a driver in a hit-and-run incident earlier this year. 70-year-old Charles Polevich eventually turned himself in over to law enforcement days after the incident. $150 million lawsuit was filed...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nicki Minaj achieves important YouTube record

Nicki Minaj has set several records in her career of more than a decade and while it has been almost three years since she released an album, the last being Queen in 2018, the rapper is still finding ways to label herself as one of the most popular. famous and kind rappers.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Nicki Minaj Twins with Her Baby Boy in Rare Photo on Instagram

Nicki Minaj may have recently gone back in the studio, but she's been taking a little break from rapping ever since she gave birth to her first child with Kenneth Petty back in September. Minaj happily welcomed a baby boy (whose name has still not been revealed) and for the most part, she's been keeping her child out of the spotlight.