Nicki Minaj Jokingly Corrects Her ‘Crocodile Teeth’ Lyrics In Cuban Doll’s Caption
Roomies, one thing about Nicki Minaj’s bars is that they make you think, think. So, it might be easy to miss a word or two in her lyrics while rapping along to her songs or even writing an Instagram caption. Now, we can’t confirm this is exactly what happened when Cuban Doll re-purposed Nicki’s lyrics in an Instagram post. However, we can confirm that the rap superstar stepped into Cuban’s comments to issue a quick correction. But, before anybody comes for the self-proclaimed queen, Nicki clarified that the correction was meant to give fun energy.theshaderoom.com