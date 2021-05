Summer is just around the corner. The warmer weather helps us feel ready to get outside to do more things. Yet, many also feel like they should stay inside and do some serious spring cleaning. You may have noticed after a year of being in our home so much more than normal, that we have collected a lot of things. It is this collection of stuff that, while sometimes helpful and handy, can simultaneously be the cause of stress in our lives. Many people like to organize and feel that their space is tamed. Make plans to take a day and tackle the clutter. Here are a few tips to use for de-cluttering: