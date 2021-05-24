newsbreak-logo
Drake Accepts Billboard’s Artist Of The Decade Award (Video)

By China Lovelace
theshaderoom.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Started from the bottom now we’re here!” Tonight was the Billboard Awards, and the celebrities showed up and showed out! From red carpet looks to performances, every artist did what needed to be done. Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Drake, and many others took home awards as well. Drake received the award for top streaming songs artist, but his most significant award was receiving the artist of the decade award. Surrounded by his friends and family, they introduced him, and a video narrated by LeBron James played shortly after detailing his amazing career.

theshaderoom.com
Musicretailcrowd.co.uk

Index – Culture – Drake became Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards

Canadian rapper Drake has increased his record number of awards to twenty-nine so far and has earned recognition for the artist’s contract at the Billboard Music Awards, MTI reports. The rapper first made it to the Billboard Hundreds chart in 2009, and has since held the world’s largest charts, with a total of 232. On Sunday, he also won Most Stream Songs.
Musicthatgrapejuice.net

Winner’s List: 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher, Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and The Weeknd may have been among the megawatt music stars who shut down the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (as we reported here), but they still couldn’t eclipse the night’s biggest star – its trophies!. Look inside...
Los Angeles, CAStereogum

Watch Drake (And His Son) Accept The Artist Of The Decade Award At The Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards went down tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake was on hand to accept the Artist Of The Decade award, and he brought an entourage of friends and family on stage with him, including his father Ernest Graham and his son Adonis. Drake, who came into the night with an all-time best 27 BBMAs wins, took home another this evening for Top Streaming Songs Artist before collecting his trophy for reigning over the entire 2010s.
Inglewood, CABillboard

Drake Low-Key Celebrated His BBMA Artist of the Decade Award By Renting 70,000-Seat Football Stadium

Drake found the Drake-est way to celebrate his Artist of the Decade Award after Sunday night's 2021 BBMA: renting out the new 70,000-capacity SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California for a little party with this team. "Never show anger at slight. Tell nothing. Earn respect from everyone by deeds, not words," Drizzy wrote alongside a photo of his crew posing on the field of the new stadium that is home to the L.A. Rams and Chargers.
WRAL News

Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby top BET Award nominations

NEW YORK — Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are the prom queen and king of the 2021 BET Awards. The chart-topping rappers each scored seven nominations at the show airing live on June 27 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Megan Thee Stallion, who won three Grammys this year,...
Beauty & FashionComplex

A Brief History of Drake’s Relationship With Chrome Hearts

Since being officially unveiled earlier in May, Drake’s collaborative collection with Chrome Hearts has already become one of the most hyped drops of 2021. The collection sought to promote his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, and was only released in Miami’s Chrome Hearts store this month. Chrome Hearts is already known for being expensive and hard to get. According to one of Chrome Hearts’ co-owners the collection was designed to be extremely limited.
Designers & Collectionsvman.com

Must Cop: Drake's Looks from Celine Homme

Canadian rapper Drake was recently seen leaving two dinners in West Hollywood wearing two pieces by Celine Homme’s from the latest collection, The Dancing Kid. The first piece was a loose crew neck sweater in brushed cotton in a black, blue, white, mixed with a peach and orange tie-dye-like print. Paired with white pants and a pair of necklaces, the look brings casual cozy to a creative, higher standard. This is available at Celine.com.
MusicVulture

‘Seeing Green’ Can’t Re-create Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Magic

Nicki Minaj got the first No. 1 song of her decade-plus career just a year ago this week after hopping on a remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” It may have come unjustly late for the rapper, but it was at least fitting that she’d finally made it there off the force of a collaboration. (And she’s gotten another No. 1 since, on another collab, with provocateur 6ix9ine.) That is not to suggest Nicki can’t hold her own — her solo track record is a rap master class — she just holds her own the best when she can feed off her collaborators. She broke out, after all, from a standout verse on the Young Money posse cut “Bedrock”: just eight brash bars, each instantly quotable in their own way. That song also featured two of the rappers who continually bring out the best in Minaj, her mentor Lil Wayne and her peer Drake. Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, which hit streaming for the first time this Friday, features some of her standout first collaborations with Wayne and Drake. The tape also comes with three new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” a new Drake and Lil Wayne linkup that falls short of their original magic.
GQMagazine

The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.
Musichotradiomaine.com

(Recap) 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards celebrated the biggest music artists of the year on Sunday with a night of live performances, show-stopping moments, and big wins! The Weeknd was the top winner of the night taking home a total of 10 BBMAs in the R&B and Pop categories as well as Top Artist.
MusicNYLON

Everything That Went Down On Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live

The queen of rap has returned. After a short Twitter hiatus and the birth of her new son (whom she affectionately calls Papa Bear), Nicki Minaj has finally come back to release a new project — sort of. She put up her first mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty on streaming services for the first time, and as the cherry on top it comes with three new songs: “Fractions,” “Crocodile Teeth (Remix),” and “Seeing Green” featuring Drake and Lil Wayne, bringing the Young Money crew together for the first time in nearly three years.
Musicthesource.com

Nicki Minaj Admits to Being “Washed” By Drake and Lil Wayne on “Seeing Green”

Nicki Minaj, Drake and Lil Wayne put on a rapping display with the trio reunited to give another taste of the YMCMB roster that dominated the early 2010s together. The song “Seeing Green” was placed with the re-release of Beam Me Up Scotty, which dropped this past Friday. Speaking with fans, Nicki Revealed she felt her two counterparts “washed” her on the single, when reflecting on her favorite bars from them.