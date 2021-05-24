Drake Accepts Billboard’s Artist Of The Decade Award (Video)
“Started from the bottom now we’re here!” Tonight was the Billboard Awards, and the celebrities showed up and showed out! From red carpet looks to performances, every artist did what needed to be done. Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Drake, and many others took home awards as well. Drake received the award for top streaming songs artist, but his most significant award was receiving the artist of the decade award. Surrounded by his friends and family, they introduced him, and a video narrated by LeBron James played shortly after detailing his amazing career.theshaderoom.com