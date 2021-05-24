Global Gate Drivers Market 2021 Industry Recent Study Including Current Trends and Development Factors by 2029 | STMicroelectronics, Infineon, Rohm Semiconductor, Microchip Technology

North America will hold majority of the share in beacon technology market throughout the forecasted period owing to the increase adoption of the BLE in the region for proximity marketing. With high penetration of mobile devices in U.S. and Canada, marketers are leveraging the technology to increase their operating profits and maximize their ROI. With extensive presence of beacon platform providers such as Apple and high investment opportunities for advancing beacon technology, the market is experiencing exponential growth in this region. It is expected that APAC will have huge opportunity due to increasing investment in marketing especially in countries such as India, Japan, and China.