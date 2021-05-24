Forecast: Dry weather pattern remains in place

Though late May can sometimes be a humid and stormy time of year in South Florida, the next few days feature a weather forecast more typical of mid-dry season. This means minimal rain chances and relatively low humidity combining to keep the region’s wildfire threat relatively high.

With this in mind, be sure to do your part and mitigate the risk of any new fires. Use care when grilling outside and mowing the lawn. Don’t park cars in grassy areas and be cautious of where you drive ATVs. If you own a truck, make sure chains are tied up properly and if you are a smoker do properly extinguish cigarettes.

Unfortunately the rain outlook is bleak for the next few days, as through Thursday and Friday, rain chances don’t rise above 20%.

Temperatures will be hot this week, bumping up into the low and mid 90s through the end of the work week.

Though it’s still several days away we’re getting close to Memorial Day, and if you’re planning something outdoors right now at least we will have to include the chance of some sea breeze storms after lunchtime. We’ll have a closer look at the extended holiday weekend forecast starting today at 3 p.m. live on TV on NBC2.

7 Day Forecast