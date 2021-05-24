Google services are back

Here’s today’s AdExchanger.com news round-up… Want it by email? Sign up here. The virtual Upfronts have concluded; the celebrities have bounced; the guest DJs are spinning on Brooklyn rooftops. And the time has come for advertisers to commit. The broadcast industry wants to know whether flashy presentations by Disney, NBCUniversal, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia and others paid off (i.e., worked well enough to again go virtual next year instead of shelling out for the event). According to eMarketer, Upfronts ad spend will return to nearly pre-pandemic levels – if not to 2018-2019 peak numbers – in the next year. Advertisers will increase their upfront TV spending by 7.6% this year to almost $20 billion. Upfront commitments don’t always translate to ad dollars spent, of course, since advertisers typically cancel about 4% of their spend each year. The eMarketer forecast said cancellation rates should return to that single-digit figure, after a painful 2020 when $3 billion worth of Upfronts commitments were abandoned.