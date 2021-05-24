Google services are back
The Honor brand, now separated from Hawaii, will be able to offer Google services on its new smartphones. When it was a relative of the Hawaiian company, the Honor brand unfortunately had issues with Hawaii and in particular Ban Google Play services on its smartphones. To minimize late breaking, Honor took over Its total independence from Hawaii at the beginning of 2021. Since then, the brand has been preparing for its comeback Especially in France In an attempt to regain its place as a young celebrity brand.nintendo-power.com