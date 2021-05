Saints Row: The Third Remastered is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X on May 25. The Third Street Saints are at it again, but now with improved graphics and frame rates. The PS5 and Xbox Series X version of Saints Row: The Third Remastered will include a frame rate boost up to 60FPS along with a dynamic 4K resolution. The Xbox Series S version will have two extra modes on top of this, letting players choose between performance (1080p/60FPS) or beauty (4K/30FPS). This upgraded version is free to all current owners of the game and will equivalent to ultra settings on PC.