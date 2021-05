We've updated the list below with some new announcements and removed the 2021 Switch games that have come and gone already. Loads to look forward to!. 2020 is now but a dim and distant memory (at least, we wish it was!) and it's time to look to the future. We saw some fantastic games come to Switch last year — several of them released within a matter of weeks of their surprise announcement — but we also saw some big names slip into 2021, for understandable reasons.