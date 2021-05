THQ Nordic released gameplay footage of Biomutant running on PS5 today, and the news isn’t good for folks who were hoping to play Biomutant on PS5 in 4K. The footage starts with a disclaimer, which is always a good sign: “The footage you are about to see has been captured on a retail PS5. With this build, the option for native 4K on PlayStation has been deactivated due to stability- and performance-related reasons. What you see here is 1080p @60fps upscaled to 4K @60fps. It will remain deactivated for the release version, too. It will not be a native current gen experience. More information on that will follow soon, though.”