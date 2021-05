The success of the US effort to tamp down the virus with testing and vaccination cannot blind us to the situation in the rest of the world. Even as the United States is vaccinating more citizens and its COVID-19 transmission rate declines, the situation in many other nations remains precarious. The Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) held a press briefing to discuss the state of affairs in India and Africa, as well as the reasons behind the surge and what the global community can do to help.