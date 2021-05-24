newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Prince Harry Discloses About How His Father Admitted Infidelity

By Vrinda Mundara
lehren.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was only a few months back in March 2021 that former royals Prince Harry and his wife Hollywood star Meghan Markle sat down with TV media mogul and host Oprah Winfrey in which they slowly brought to light many hidden truths about the royal family and also where Meghan admitted about her mental health issues and all these jaw dropping revelations made it the most important and path breaking TV spectacle of modern times today and now as well, going more further in same, Prince Harry discloses about how his father admitted infidelity.

lehren.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infidelity#British Royal Family#Uk#Death Star#Revelations#Apple Tv Docuseries#Host Oprah Winfrey#Truth#Hollywood#Tv Media Mogul#Severe Allegations#Sat#Modern Times#Drugs#Mental Health Issues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Apple
Country
U.K.
News Break
Royals
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Prince Harry Slams Father Prince Charles' Parenting

Prince Harry slammed his father Prince Charles's parenting style during a recent podcast with Dax Shepard this week. This week Prince Harry appeared on the podcast "Armchair Expert" with Dax Shepard and his co-host, Monica Padman. They discussed a variety of things over the 90 minutes, including mental health and parenting.
CelebritiesFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prince Harry thought about quitting royal life

LOS ANGELES – Prince Harry compared his royal experience to being on “The Truman Show” and “living in a zoo.”. The Duke of Sussex said during a Thursday episode of the “Armchair Expert” podcast that he contemplated quitting royal life on several occasions while in his 20s. He spoke candidly with host Dax Shepard about keeping his relationship with Meghan a secret and dealing with the U.K. media scrutiny.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Meghan Markle Shows Off Her Work-from-Home Style in a Cameo for Prince Harry and Oprah's Docuseries

Meghan Markle is giving a glimpse into her remote working wardrobe. The Duchess of Sussex makes a surprise appearance in the official trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See, for Apple TV+. Toward the end of the video, Meghan joins her husband for a video call wearing a classic white T-shirt tucked into a pair of black trousers—the phrase, Raising the Future, printed across the front in all caps. She wears her hair in her signature loose waves.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

Prince William Just Found Major Common Ground with His Brother Harry

Prince William and Kate Middleton are urging the nation to “keep talking” about mental health, and we’re getting major Prince Harry vibes. This week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined a handful of famous celebs for the Mental Health Minute message—a BBC broadcast shared across the U.K. to mark the end of Mental Health Awareness Week. During the PSA, the royal couple, along with stars like David Beckham, singer Anne-Marie and Charles Dance, each spoke a line from a poem written by mental health activist Hussain Manawer.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

How did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle meet?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are always making headlines, whether it’s to do with their move to step away from the royal family, or the philanthropic causes they’re supporting.In February, Prince Harry gave a rare interview to US TV host James Corden, in which he recalled the early stages of dating Meghan, telling Corden: “We got to spend an enormous amount of time just the two of us.”Harry continued: “There were no distractions, and that was great, it was an amazing thing. We went from zero to 60 in the first two months.”Read more: Follow live updates on...
Celebritiesoprahdaily.com

Meghan Markle Gives Rare Look at Off-Duty Style During Her Appearance in The Me You Can't See Trailer

Meghan Markle gave us a very rare look at her casual style during a surprise appearance in the trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah's Apple TV mental health docuseries, The Me You Can't See. In the cameo, the Duchess wore a “Raising the Future” Mère Soeur t-shirt and Lorraine Schwartz earrings, as identified by the Meghan Markle fashion account Meghan's Mirror. The couple's son, Archie, also appears in the trailer, albeit at the end and in a clip already released by the couple for Archie's first birthday. Meghan appears again, reading to Archie in the footage.