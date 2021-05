In April, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth, passed away at the age of 99. Since then, many members of the royal family have shared sweet remembrances of the departed royal, from family photos of Philip that were made public for the first time to Princess Eugenie's moving Instagram post to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tribute to the late prince on their Archewell website. Recently the family has also begun sending out notes of gratitude to fans who sent words of condolence on the passing of Prince Philip, including a particularly sweet one from the Cambridges.