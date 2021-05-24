newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Career Clinic: how to create a health brand in a digital age

By Marie-Claire Chappet
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entrepreneur and nutritionist Melissa Snover founded Nourished in 2018. It is a game-changing product: personalised vegan vitamins made with 3D printing technology. A self-dubbed health freak and avid consumer of vitamins, she came up with the idea for Nourished when she was travelling. After ungraciously scrambling over the floor of an airport to pick up the various bottles of vitamins she had dropped, she thought there had to be an easier way. And there was, she created it.

www.harpersbazaar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Age#Digital Health#Health Technology#Creating Health#Digital Technology#Medical Products#Career Clinic#Nourished#Harper S Bazaar#Health Products#Brand#Create Tech#3d Printing Technology#Medicine#Medical Device#Personalisation#Aids#Avid Consumer#Prosthetics#Everyday Problems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
HealthScience Focus

Star Trek-style scanner creates ‘digital twin’ to track your health

Imagine a Star Trek-style body scanner that examines your body in such depth that it can produce a 3D computerised model to track your health. Jeff Kaditz didn’t just imagine it, he built one. He’s the CEO of QBio, a US start-up that wants to facilitate a data-led, personalised approach to medicine. The firm’s scanner measures hundreds of biomarkers in a person’s body and tracks them over time in a so-called digital twin – a sort of databank-cum-avator of your body. Here, he tells us what the physical of the future looks like and how it will revolutionise healthcare.
HealthHealthcare IT News

How Australia's aged care sector can improve digital health adoption at home

The Global Centre for Modern Ageing, a non-profit research group based in Australia, has published a report that shares the concerns and thoughts of the country's older population in implementing and integrating health technologies in their homes. Prepared in partnership with Google Chrome Enterprise, the report titled "Inspiring new models...
Rochester, MNfox9.com

Mayo Clinic embracing digital changes to clinical trials

ROCHESTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The development, testing and approval of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the United States happened in record time. Some of it was brought on by innovations in conducting clinical trials, which may forever transform the rollout of new drugs. Dr. Naveen Pereira, a Mayo Clinic...
Internetvcpost.com

Discover How Dormzi Enables Students to Create Their Own Digital Stores Online

Every year, thousands of students aspire to become entrepreneurs by the time they graduate. But only a handful manages to fulfill that dream. Most of them have to compromise sooner or later, either because they don't find a platform to explore their business ideas or don't have connections to give life to their businesses. Dormzi, a technology-based, micro-network-driven solution, provides both of these to students, enabling them to turn their dreams into reality gradually.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

How To Create A Seamless User Experience In The Digital Age

Shama Hyder is CEO of Zen Media, which turns brand moments into momentum, a best-selling author, and an internationally renowned keynote speaker. Being thrust into change has allowed a lot of industries to accelerate growth and innovation. When in-person gatherings came to a halt, companies in different industries had a choice to cease all operations, or pivot and find new ways to reach their audiences.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

VOK DAMS creates engaging brand experience of Lange & Söhne for digital trade fair

VOK DAMS developed and produced A. Lange & Söhne digital experience hub for this year's Geneva Watch Salon, which was switched to online this year for the second time in a row. The Lange Experience Hub is a digital experience platform offering event participants a customized insight into the brand and product world of A. Lange & Söhne.
Economyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Medical & Biotechalbuquerqueexpress.com

EMulate Therapeutics Named Top 10 Digital Health Provider by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine - Provides Corporate Update - Magnetic Field Therapies for Pain to Yield Pre-Clinical Data in June; CNS / Mental Health models, including PTSD and Anxiety to Beg

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / EMulate Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutic device company, announced today a corporate update. Featured in a Healthcare Tech Outlook article, titled 'Ushering in a New Era in Non-Invasive Cancer Therapy,' featured in Healthcare Tech Outlook. 'EMulate Therapeutics Voyager ulRFE® system is...
Healthpinalcentral.com

Banner Health launches digital health program

PHOENIX -- Banner Health has launched a digital health program with Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, as the deployment platform. Rolling out this platform system-wide, Banner’s 30 acute-care hospitals and other entities can access digital solutions, beginning with Babyscripts, a leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics.
Career Development & AdviceCMSWire

How Creativity Fuels Digital Transformation

Sixty percent of CEOs ranked creativity as the most important leadership skill to develop over the next five years, according to IBM research. It makes sense. To keep ahead of the crowd, to stay nimble, and to inspire others to push themselves, you have to think like an artist — you have to be creative.
Health Servicesdataversity.net

Health Care: How to Create a Data-Driven Mindset and Skills

Click to learn more about author Helena Schwenk. Health care organizations across the world are in varying stages of maturity when it comes to data and working with their data assets. Sure, they all store and manage their data in some way, but in 2021, I hope forward-thinking organizations are addressing the key questions. What’s the best way to manage our data? Where do we best store it? How do we extract the most value from our data?
Fitnesstheflucobeat.com

How to create a healthy lifestyle

Having a healthy lifestyle is the key to a more successful and overall happier life. Health comes in different forms whether it’s mentally or physically. Maintaining your mental and physical health may be challenging at times, but taking the right steps to create a healthy lifestyle will make it easier to manage.
Public HealthItproportal

Digital transformation: How Covid-19 revolutionised healthcare

Covid-19 has been a catalyst for digital transformation across the board, but the sector that experienced this most acutely is healthcare. The sudden influx of patients and the sudden rise in demand for care caused by the virus exposed just how inefficient paper-based and legacy IT systems were. With vaccinations...
WorldThe Drum

How Manuka Health is rewriting its honey brand’s playbook

The Drum finds out how Manuka Health, a leading New Zealand natural health company, plans to make its eponymous honey stand out as the appetite for immunity-building food items sees a huge surge. Creating a powerful brand in a busy and largely commoditized category like honey is a challenging task...
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Health Matters: Digital Eye Strain

How much time do you spend on your phone? What about on your computer? Doctors say, spending too much time in front of the screen can take its toll on your eyes. “Digital eye strain is related to smartphone use, computer use, even video games. Anyone can experience digital eye strain if they are spending a significant amount of time on their smart device or their computer, it can be adults or kids,” explained Lee Health pediatric ophthalmologist Dr. Shauna Berry.
Sciencenatureworldnews.com

The 2020s may be the Golden Age of clinical research

Pervasive diseases such as Alzheimer's and type 2 diabetes tend to be widely and deeply feared because they often imply a radical change in both lifestyle and quality of life, if not ultimately death. Type 2 diabetes in particular is expected to become an ever-increasing problem among a global population that is becoming ever more obese. In the UK alone, Diabetes UK recorded a doubling of the number of people with type 2 diabetes in the last 15 years in what could just be a flavor of what is to come on a global scale.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

What is Digital Brand Protection?

Digital brand protection is defined as comprehensive intelligence sourcing and mitigation of external threats targeting your brand. Digital brand abuse can occur anywhere online. Therefore, it is necessary to have proactive and comprehensive detection capabilities across digital channels to prevent revenue loss and reputation damage. Efficient brand protection requires more...