Career Clinic: how to create a health brand in a digital age
The entrepreneur and nutritionist Melissa Snover founded Nourished in 2018. It is a game-changing product: personalised vegan vitamins made with 3D printing technology. A self-dubbed health freak and avid consumer of vitamins, she came up with the idea for Nourished when she was travelling. After ungraciously scrambling over the floor of an airport to pick up the various bottles of vitamins she had dropped, she thought there had to be an easier way. And there was, she created it.www.harpersbazaar.com