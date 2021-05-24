newsbreak-logo
Stocks

FTSE 100 Forecast: Index Continues to Fight to the Upside

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FTSE 100 initially sold off during the trading session on Friday, but we broke back above the 7000 handle going into the weekend. That is a positive sign, as we did end up forming a bit of a hammer, and have now completely filled the gap from a few sessions ago. That being said, this is a market that should continue to find buyers on dips as we have been in an uptrend, and the 50-day EMA underneath has offered support. What's even more interesting about the 50-day EMA in the support that we see there is the fact that you could extend the uptrend line from the previous triangle, meaning that even if you are not a big fan of trading triangles, perhaps you could take a look at the potential uptrend line that holds there.

