Traffic

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Bounces from Major Support

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied rather significantly during the trading session on Friday to show signs of resiliency. Because of this, the market looks likely to continue going higher as we have seen quite a bit of concern about the Iranians being able to sell more crude, which would raise the supply that could drive down pricing. However, I think the market is starting to look past that again, and I think at this point in time the market is ready to go towards the top of the triangle.

TrafficFrankfort Times

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell 53 cents to $66.32 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for July delivery rose rose 17 cents to $69.63 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for June delivery fell 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. June heating fell 2 cents to $2.04 a gallon. July natural gas rose3 cents to $2.99 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Outlook On Copper And Crude Oil

Copper prices pushed higher supported by positive economic data from the US, American rescue plan and supply fear at Escondido and Spence mine. Copper prices also found support from increasing manufacturing activity in China. LME 3M copper is now trading at $10,200 per mt which is sharply higher from the...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Weakens; Overall Tone Remains Positive

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell Thursday, after four days of gains, as traders fretted about the potential for a rise in Iranian supplies even after a bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude oil supplies. By 9:10 AM ET (1410 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 0.2% lower at $66.09 a barrel,...
Trafficeconomies.com

Midday update for Crude oil 28-05-2021

Crude oil price shows slight bearish bias to fluctuate near 67.00, affected by stochastic negativity, while the EMA50 provides positive support for the price, to keep our bullish trend expectations that target 67.95 then 69.55 levels as next main stations, reminding you that holding above 65.30 is important for the continuation of the expected rise.
Trafficactionforex.com

WTI Oil Outlook: Oil Eases After Double-Doji, But Signals Remain Mixed

WTI oil price edged lower on Thursday but remains within a narrow range that extends into third day and consolidating strong rally of last Mon/Fri (up 6.5). Oil remains supported by expectations for stronger demand on summer driving season in Europe and the United States that so far counters concerns about lower demand from India on new wave of coronavirus and fears that Iran’s return to the market would further increase supply.
TrafficHouston Chronicle

Crude, gasoline stockpiles fall; oil trims losses

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 1.7 million barrels last week, helping to reverse earlier losses in oil markets Wednesday morning. Oil was back above $66 a barrel at about 10 a.m. Central. Oil prices fell early Wednesday of negotiations with Iran to revive a nuclear deal and restart exports, but...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Key WTI spread signals U.S. oil squeeze heading into summer

A key price spread in the market for West Texas Intermediate crude is signaling that oil traders are bracing for a potential supply crunch just ahead of the busy summer driving season that sparks a demand surge. The June-July WTI time-spread, also known as the prompt cash roll, traded at...
Industrymarketpulse.com

Oil steady, gold turns negative on dollar bounce

Crude prices bounced back after a mostly bullish EIA crude oil inventory report. Inventories declined more-than-expected with a 1.66 million bpd draw, and jet fuel demand jumped to its highest level since early January, US production remaining steady at around 11 million bpd, and summer driving season is already here.
Energy Industryactionforex.com

US oil inventories dropped -1.7m barrels, WTI retreating

US commercial crude oil inventories dropped -1.7m barrels in the week ending May 21, versus expectation of -1.0m barrels. At 484.3m barrels, crude oil inventories are about 2% below the five year average for this time of year. Gasoline inventories dropped -1.7m barrels. Distillate dropped -3.0m barrels. Propane/propylene dropped -0.4m barrels. Total commercial petroleum inventories dropped -7.7m barrels.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Settle Higher As Crude Stockpiles Drop

Crude oil futures settled higher on Wednesday, rising for a fourth successive session, after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories in the week ended May 21st. Expectations that fuel demand in the U.S. will see a surge ahead of the summer driving season contributed as well to oil’s uptick.
Traffickitco.com

Crude Oil (WTI) is bullish 5/26/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $52.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (M). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $44.90 from $23.08. We took out a major trendline at $55.15, which warned of significant strength in the weeks/months ahead, with a good likelihood of a run for $65.60 (++). We have seen $12.81. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $9.96. These are OFF HOLD. I noted we were likely in the last stretch from $30.00 upward and the failure back below $66.67-63 warned of early termination entry into a macro bearish correction. We only saw $5.07 of this before short covering back above the formation mentioned below, so this is now ON HOLD.
Industryactionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: WTI Crude Oil, Gold

Global growth optimism amid the reopening of the West is boosting the demand outlook. The softer tone surrounding the US Dollar which trades at a 4.5 month low also under pins oil. Indirect Iran – US talks to revive the 2015 nuclear deal begin again this week. Bloomberg reports the...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Doubts Over Iranian Oil Help

Investing.com -- Crude oil prices strengthened Monday, helped by doubts over Iranian crude reentering the market as well as the continued reopening of U.S. and European economies from the Covid-19 pandemic. By 9:20 AM ET (1420 GMT), U.S. crude futures traded 1.7% higher at $64.63 a barrel, while the international...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

Asia crude oil: Key market indicators this week

Trade activity in the Middle East crude oil market in the week of May 24 could ease following completion of July-loading procurements from Asian refiners as the focus shifts to next month's trading cycle. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. July ICE Brent crude...
Energy IndustryDailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: Iran Nuclear Deal Nears, Oil Bulls Unwind

Having looked in control with Brent crude futures testing $70/bbl, oil bulls were given an unpleasant reminder that sentiment in the complex can change sharply without warning. That said, oil prices are on course for the largest weekly drop since March. The primary reason for the weakness in the sector has been the rising likelihood that Iranian crude oil could be soon coming back online.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Trading At Critical Inflection Price Point

The past several months have seen the price of crude oil rise substantially. This isn’t all that surprising given that the economy is slowly recovering from last year’s COVID-19 shutdowns. Currently, crude oil is trading near $65. That doesn’t seem all that important – until you look at today’s chart.