newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake, The Weeknd, Megan Fox pose at Billboards

Daily Gate City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake, The Weeknd, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, Bad Bunny, Cynthia Erivo and more pose backstage at the Billboard Awards in Los Angeles. (May 24) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3cdb79c58d2b47caa05fd2fe67260e83.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboards#Los Angeles#Breaking News#Ap Archive#Backstage#Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
iHeartRadio

Machine Gun Kelly Details 'Dangerous' First And Second Dates With Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's relationship seems anything but tame, so it's really no surprise that the couple's first two dates involved a bit of danger. The-rapper-turned-rocker visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday (May 12), where he detailed the mischief he and his girlfriend got into at the beginning of their relationship after the talk show host asked him about a couple photos that showed him helping the high heel-clad actress climb down a series of fire escapes three stories from the ground.
Celebritieswiltonbulletin.com

Machine Gun Kelly Explains Why He Wears Megan Fox's Blood Around His Neck

You may recall that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox — one of Hollywood’s most publicly affectionate couples at the moment, though they’ve recently received some notable competition from friends/doppelgängers Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian — made headlines back in February for a predictably over-the-top exchange of Valentine’s Day tributes on Instagram, in which MGK claimed to wear Fox’s blood in a necklace. A series of snaps the rapper posted in honor of the holiday included a photo of an orb-like pendant featuring a red-orange splotch, which was presumably Fox’s blood. MGK simply captioned the post, “I wear your blood around my neck,” offering no other explanation for the dark gesture, because what more is there to say, really? I think he made himself pretty clear.
Video GamesComicBook

DJ Khaled and Megan Fox to Battle in Fortnite in Upcoming Livestream

Fortnite has taken on a life of its own in recent years, with the popular Battle Royale game earning an ever-growing number of celebrity fans. On Monday, the latest high-profile Fortnite game was officially announced — and it involves two unexpected entertainers. Jennifer's Body star Megan Fox and musician DJ Khaled will be going head-to-head in a virtual Fortnite match, as part of a partnership with LG Electronics USA's OLED TVs. The match will be live-streamed on Wednesday, May 12th at 8/7c, and will be the first in a string of Celebrity Gaming Showdowns as part of the new Only on OLED campaign.
CelebritiesCitizen Tribune

Machine Gun Kelly: Megan Fox gave me her blood in a necklace so I wouldn't miss her

Machine Gun Kelly says Megan Fox gave him a vial of her blood on a necklace so that he wouldn’t miss her when she went out of the country for a film role. The 31-year-old musician shocked fans on Valentine’s Day (14.02.21) when he revealed he wears his girlfriend’s blood around his neck, and he has now explained why Megan gave him the unique gift.
Musicallaccess.com

Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Taylor Swift, BTS, Drake, Morgan Wallen, Gabby Barrett Among Top Winners At Billboard Music Awards

The late POP SMOKE took home honors as TOP NEW ARTIST, while ARTIST OF THE YEAR THE WEEKND and TAYLOR SWIFT won TOP MALE and FEMALE ARTIST, respectively, at last night's (5/23) BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS (BBMAs). BTS won TOP DUO OR GROUP and TOP SONG SALES ARTIST, while DRAKE was honored as ARTIST OF THE DECADE as well as TOP STREAMING SONGS ARTIST. The event was televised live from MICROSOFT THEATER and hosted by NICK JONAS, who performed with the JONAS BROTHERS and MARSHMELLO to close the show.
Musictheurbantwist.com

Drake Accepts The Artist Of The Decade Award From Billboard

“Started from the bottom now we’re here!” The Billboard Awards were held tonight, and the stars were out in force! Every artist did what they wanted to do, from red carpet looks to performances. Pop Smoke, The Weeknd, Drake, and a slew of other artists were also honored. Drake won...
Los Angeles, CANew York Post

The Weeknd wins 10 Billboard Music Awards, gets revenge on Grammys

Call it the revenge of The Weeknd. After being shut out of any Grammy nominations for his 2020 hit album “After Hours” — and the controversial fallout that has led to changes in the voting process at the Recording at the Academy — the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer sure did feel the love at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.
MusicMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Weeknd hangs up his red suit at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd officially retired his red suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The 31-year-old superstar - who took home 10 prizes - stepped out at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21) sporting a lengthy black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, complete with a white shirt and grey tie.
Beauty & Fashionclichemag.com

Machine Gun Kelly Celebrates Megan Fox on Their First Anniversary of This Sexy Milestone

Why Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Love Is Like No Other. One year ago, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly‘s romance transformed into something much more. The 31-year-old music star took to Twitter on Tuesday, May 25 to celebrate a major milestone in his relationship with the 34-year-old Transformers actress. As it turned out, this was the first anniversary of her uttering those three all-important little words to him.
Los Angeles, CABillboard

The Weeknd, BTS & Other Record-Setters at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd was the top winner at the Billboard Music Awards, which were presented in the L.A.Live complex in Los Angeles on Sunday (May 23). The pop and R&B star won 10 awards, which more than doubled his career total of BBMAs. He had won nine awards prior to this year. With his 19 awards, The Weeknd is now in fifth place on the all-time BBMA winners list, behind Drake (29), Taylor Swift (25), Justin Bieber (21) and Garth Brooks (20).
CelebritiesPopSugar

MGK's First Dates With Megan Fox Sound Exhilarating, but Also Extremely Dangerous

Machine Gun Kelly is opening up about his whirlwind romance with Megan Fox. During his Wednesday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 31-year-old musician shed light on his first date with the 34-year-old actress, which involved Megan scaling a building in heels. "I saw this roof and I was like, 'I used to hang out there. I just want you to come and see my world for a minute,'" MGK said.
Beauty & Fashionimdb.com

You Have to Admit Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Nailed Their iHeartRadio Music Awards Looks

We heart Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox and their always entertaining red carpet game. The alt couple surprised fans over the weekend when Mgk rocked a black tongue on the red carpet of the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, making for his biggest fashion statement of the night.. Four days later, he and his foxy date are following it up with another head-turning ensemble. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, May 27, Mgk showed up with a brand new accessory: uber-long fake nails. The "Love Race" musician caressed Megan's neck to show off his lengthy talons, each decorated with an...
New York City, NYPosted by
GQMagazine

The J. Cole-Diddy Scuffle, Explained

Scandal and J. Cole are typically mutually exclusive: the guy spends most of his time hunkered down in North Carolina with his wife and two kids, dressed like he’s ready to join a pick-up game at a moment’s notice. But back in 2013 when he was a little more sociable, reveling in the fruits of being a popular rapper in his late 20s and attending large functions with other celebrities, there was one incident that quickly became infamous. It involved an altercation with the one and only Puff Daddy, the gregarious veteran who spent much of the early 2010s reminding everyone that he was born of the ‘90s era, when rappers actually put hands on each other.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Drake posed with this woman and now the internet needs answers

What do you do when you’re Drake’s stylist and he’s just been honored as Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards? You post a selfie congratulating him of course. Yup, no extra hot tea here folks. The mystery women y'all collectively bout lost your minds over is Luisa Duran, Drake’s stylist for the last 10 years.
Celebritiesthecut.com

I Mean, I’d Wear Megan Fox’s DNA

That MGK — aka Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly — and his steady girlfriend Megan Fox have something of a unique relationship is not surprising. They’re both famously hot and famously edgy, and line with this hot-and-edgy vibe, it’s not a huge shock to find that the actor-singer wears a small glass orb with a drop of his girlfriend’s blood around his neck: