NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back from Recent Resistance

The NASDAQ 100 has pulled back just a bit during the course of the trading session on Thursday as we continue to sit still near the 13,700 level. At this point, the market is likely to see a certain amount of buying pressure underneath, especially near the 13,500 level, where we see the 50 day EMA curling up and above. Ultimately, the market looks as if it is going to go looking towards the 14,000 handle, and that of course is an area that you should be paying close attention to as it was the all-time high.