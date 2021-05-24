newsbreak-logo
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Pulls Back from Recent Resistance

By Christopher Lewis
dailyforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NASDAQ 100 rallied a bit during the trading session on Friday as the 50-day EMA has come into the picture. The 13,500 level seemed to be a little bit too much, and it certainly looks as if we are dropping quite a bit. Nonetheless, I think there are more than enough reasons to think that the support underneath could come into play, so with that I think that the market is probably going to see the uptrend line and the 13,000 level as a bit of a “floor in the market.”

