1 killed, 1 hurt in house boat explosion on Tennessee river

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A woman was killed and a man was injured when a house boat exploded on a Tennessee river Sunday afternoon, according to the state Wildlife Resources Agency.

The explosion happened shortly after the 38-foot (12-meter meter) vessel refueled near the Montgomery County Conservation Club on the Cumberland River, news outlets quoted the Wildlife Resources Agency as saying.

Photos from the scene released by Clarksville Fire and Rescue showed the boat completely engulfed by flames.

The operator, a 56-year-old man, and the passenger, a 54-year-old woman, were thrown into the water by the explosion and the two were rescued by a nearby boater, officials said.

They were taken to a hospital where the woman later died from her injuries, according to authorities.

The Wildlife Resources Agency, Clarksville Fire and Rescue, Montgomery County EMA and Montgomery County Fire all responded to the explosion.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the explosion.