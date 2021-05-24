newsbreak-logo
UC Irvine baseball on cusp of Big West championship

By Staff and news service reports
Whittier Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UC Irvine baseball team defeated Cal State Bakersfield, 7-4, on Sunday afternoon and moved within one win of the Big West Conference title. The 18th-ranked Anteaters (36-16 overall, 28-8 Big West) have a three-game lead over second-place UC Santa Barbara (35-18, 25-11) with four games left in the regular season. UCI, which took three of four at UCSB earlier this month to earn the tiebreaker advantage, hosts Cal State Fullerton (20-31, 13-19) in its final series, beginning Friday at 3 p.m. at Anteater Ballpark. The teams play a doubleheader on Saturday at noon, then play the regular-season finale on Sunday at 1 p.m.

