Gabrielle Union's Daughter Kaavia Shows off Her Modeling Skills in a Pink Checkered Ensemble

By Cathrine Mabvudza
Amomama
 4 days ago

Watch out, world! Gabrielle Union's daughter, Kaavia, is taking on the fashion industry, and she is absolutely adorable. The toddler recently showed off her modeling skills in a fun photoshoot shared on Instagram.

Kaavia James Union-Wade is just a toddler, but she has already reached a level of celebrity fit for the child of two superstars, "Being Mary Jane" actress Gabrielle Union and former NBA player Dwyane Wade.

At two years old, Kaavia has already inspired two children's books, garnered well over a million Instagram followers, and scored a fashion collaboration with popular kids clothing store, Janie and Jack.

In photos shared on Instagram, Kaavia was featured modeling the pink checkered Gingham set from Janie and Jack, which featured a tiered ruffle top, matching pants, double-bow sandals, a bow barrette, and chic cat-eye sunglasses.

The pretty-in-pink toddler looked adorable as she tried several poses, some hilarious and others modelesque. In one snap, she was captured walking, while another caught her mid-air while jumping.

One shot captured her beauty perfectly as she walked down a flight of stairs, while another showed her curiosity as she took a moment to read from her parents' new children's book, "Shady Baby."

[Kaavia] is most famous for her epic facial expressions which inspired the nickname, "shady baby."

The whole carousel prompted fans to fill the comments section with compliments. One person exclaimed, "High fashion. Period," while another gushed, "She Knows She's Slaying, Great Confidence." A third commenter added, "Slay, baby, slay."

Kaavia's confidence during the photoshoot shows that she is used to being in front of the camera. This skill will certainly come in handy as she stakes her claim in the kids' fashion world. Plus, she is already the owner of some designer merchandise.

Earlier this month, Union gifted Kaavia with her first Valentino purse, a black mini handbag that the toddler immediately fell in love with. If her instant obsession with the designer bag is anything to go by then, Kaavia is a fashion icon in the making.

Being a mini-fashionista will only add to Kaavia's list of impressive qualities. The sweet tot is most famous for her epic facial expressions which inspired the nickname "shady baby," and most recently, an entire children's book.

In an interview for E! News' Daily Pop, Union said that Kaavia's side-eye was her way of responding to uncomfortable situations and that the book intended to paint the word "shady" in a positive light.

It's not surprising that Union and her husband, Wade, embraced the "shady baby" title and what it represented for their daughter. The power couple is progressive when it comes to parenting all their children. Union told Entertainment Weekly:

"What we're trying to do is raise free children and free Black children."

While Kaavia is Union and Wade's only child together, they are also parents to the former Miami Heat star's sons, Zaire and Xavier, and daughter, Zaya Wade. The couple also takes care of Wade's nephew, Dahveon Morris.

