The elderly are among those at greatest risk of serious infection and death from the coronavirus (COVID-19). By individualizing treatment for COVID-19 and its complications, a significant advance in medicine and improving care could be achieved. Dr Richard Aguilar and colleagues have developed the first known evidence-based recommendations for individualized treatment. These recommendations were derived from a preliminary review of existing research, followed by implementation of a disease progression and treatment model from a cohort of nearly 40,000 patients. The key to improving outcomes is determining risk and individualizing care. The tailoring of COVID-19 management is in its nascent form.